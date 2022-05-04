BWW Review: COME FROM AWAY at Washington Pavilion

Tuesday night's performance of COME FROM AWAY at the Washington Pavilion's Mary Sommervold Hall was my favorite 100 minutes of the 2022 theatre season. This glorious production is performed without intermission, but don't worry about getting your money's worth. The pace and momentum created by this vastly talented and dedicated cast and crew is a treasured artistic gift to the audience. That 100 minutes flew by and it is possible you will want more, I did.

The opening number "Welcome to the Rock" is part narrative exposition, introducing the audience to the citizens of Gander, Newfoundland and part drum pounding, foot stomping anthem of a people whose immense generosity of spirit is about to be revealed. The play transpires in the hours and days after the attack on America on September, 11th 2001.

The choreography and staging brilliantly portrays the emotions and anxiety of the passengers of 38 planes stuck on the tarmac for hours as the protocols, procedures and provisions for handling the additional 7000 people on the island in the planes is determined.

The jokes delivered by all cast members are fresh and delivered with impeccable timing. The multiple character performances of James Earl Jones II, executed with a vast array of vocal tones, accents and pitches are all brilliantly accomplished in this production. The vocal prowess of Marika Aubrey, Danielle K. Thomas and Jeremy Woodard are notable for their power, emotional expression and musicianship. The romantic couple discovering love in the midst of such turmoil, portrayed by Jenny Ashman and Chamblee Ferguson, were just the right blend of awkward, and charming to snare the audience into rooting for their love to transcend that place and time. Kevin Carolan as the Mayor and various other adorable characters was a delight to watch as well.

Some truly notable highlights and emotionally compelling musical numbers from the show are the previously mentioned "Welcome to the Rock", "Prayer", and "In the Bar / Heave Away" and "Finale"; which came far too soon for this audience member. The despair was short-lived because "Screech Out" performed front and center stage after the curtain call by this brilliant group of musicians is the evening's lagniappe.

Ultimately, this show demonstrated a compassionate connection that society can create in the aftermath of a crisis. The hospitality of the people of Newfoundland in this time and place in history, has an indelible artistic masterwork to document the immeasurable value of their humanity.

COME FROM AWAY is being performed through May 8th at the Washington Pavilion and tickets are available by phone at 605-367-6000 or online at washingtonpavilion.org/tickets. This show will make you laugh, cry and recognize the value of human connection.

Don't miss it.