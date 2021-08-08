THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) Announces New Dates at Singapore Repertory Theatre

Experience Shakespeare like never before as SRT presents London's longest-running comedy, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged). An irreverent, fast-paced romp through the best bits of the Bard's plays.

The production has announced new dates, which will run from 30th October 2021. Tickets will go on sale 18th August 2021.

Ticket buyers who bought for the previously announced dates will be offered new dates before the public sale commences.

Safe distancing measures and pre-event testing for patrons not yet fully vaccinated will be in place.

From Elizabethan England, to a power station in Pasir Panjang, watch as three actors weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare's 37 comedies, histories, and tragedies in one wild 97-minute ride that will leave you breathless with laughter.

Learn more at https://www.srt.com.sg/show/complete-works-shakespeare/.