THE BEGINNING OF ANYTHING Comes to Esplanade in March

Performances run 9-12 March.

Jan. 30, 2023  
6-year-old Shan has always wanted to be an explorer. In the comfort of her home surrounded by books, paper and pencils, she creates worlds filled with her favourite things and animals that dream. Soon, she is about to discover a new world that she has never encountered before-school. But she is an explorer, and an explorer with the right tools has no reason to be scared! So armed with her handy torchlight and a head full of stories, Shan discovers that all she needs to find her new place in the world is a little love and light.

Through music, animation and storytelling, The Beginning of Anything guides children through the fears of change, leaving the comforts of home for the first time, but ultimately finding love and support in the familiar and unfamiliar.

The play draws from images and drawings shared by children in Singapore through organised workshops, and invites children and adults to have a conversation about their own fears of growing up and navigating their own identities.

Director: Edith Podesta

Playwright: Michelle Tan

Composer & Sound Designer: Jing Ng

Associate Composer: Emily Wong

Lighting Designer: Stev.e Kwek

Animation and Graphic Designer: Speak Cryptic

Animator: Gavin Lee

Multimedia Engineer: Ark-AV

Props Designer & Set Coordinator: Syadiq Akbar

Costume Designer: Max Tan



