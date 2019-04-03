Singapore Repertory Theatre Brings RSC Live To Singapore Starting 12 June

For three nights only, catch a screening of Shakespeare's biggest hits as produced and performed by the internationally renowned Royal Shakespeare Company. The Merchant of Venice, Hamlet, and Othello will be screened at the KC Arts Centre, home of the Singapore Repertory Theatre, beginning Wednesday, 12 June and conclude Friday, 14 June.

Each performance is followed by a complimentary sharing by a Shakespeare theatre veteran.

The Merchant of Venice follows Antonio, wants to marry the object of conjugal desire: the billionaire's daughter Portia. But to pursue a Rich Woman, you must be rich yourself - or at least pretend. Antonio goes to Shylock and demands credit. A contract is drawn up: in the event that Antonio can not repay the money by the agreed time, Shylock may cut one pound of meat from his body. What follows is a game of chance. Who wins, who loses?

Hamlet illuminates the title character's internal conflict as he navigates life after his father's murder by his uncle, who has usurped the throne. Consumed by visions of his deceased father, Hamlet is driven to madness in his quest for vengeance. Replete with ill-fated romance, bloody battles, and breathtaking soliloquies, it is no surprise that Hamlet remains at the forefront of the theatrical canon over 400 years later.

Othello is about the terrible force of love and the breakdown of a man who seems to have everything-power, position, and passion-only to find his world decimated by the intense mind games played upon him by his ensign. Prescient in its searing social commentary of prejudice, betrayal, and jealousy, Shakespeare's thunderous drama explores who we trust and the price we pay for choosing wrong.

For more information check out: https://www.srt.com.sg/show/RSC-live/

Photo Credit: Singapore Repertory Theatre





Related Articles Shows View More Singapore Stories

More Hot Stories For You