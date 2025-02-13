Review: SUNSET BOULEVARD Is A Must-See Musical Revival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Singapore--For a strictly limited season until 23 February 2025, the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, will be the home of the highly anticipated theatrical event “Sunset Boulevard,” a musical based on the 1950 Paramount film by Billy Wilder with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton.

At London’s Adelphi Theatre on 12 July 1993, “Sunset Boulevard” had its world premiere. At Los Angeles’ Shubert Theatre in December 1993, the show had its American premiere starring Glenn Close. The show opened at the Minskoff Theatre in November 1994, with the highest advance ticket sales in Broadway history at that time.

On 21 September 2023 at London West End’s Savoy Theatre, Jamie Lloyd’s Olivier Award-winning new production starring Nicole Scherzinger opened for a 16-week limited run. Following the success in the West End, Lloyd’s modern and minimalist reimagined production opened on 20 October 2024 at the St. James Theatre, with Scherzinger reprising her role as Norma Desmond and Tom Francis as Joe Gillis featuring a 40-piece orchestra.

On 29 May 2024, a new production directed by Paul Warwick Griffin with set and costume design by Morgan Large, choreography by Ashley Wallen, and musical supervision by Kristen Blodgette premiered at Melbourne’s Princess Theatre. On 28 August 2024, the Sydney engagement began performances at the Sydney Opera House, co-produced by Opera Australia and GWB Entertainment.

The classic and iconic Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Tony Award-winning musical masterpiece “Sunset Boulevard” marks a milestone when it had its Asia premiere in Singapore on 7 February 2025, presented by Base Entertainment Asia and GWB Entertainment in association with Opera Australia by arrangement with The Really Useful Group.

The Asia premiere of this lavish triple-threat new production features musical theatre and international recording superstar Sarah Brightman as she takes the demanding iconic role of Norma Desmond. This is Brightman’s theatrical debut in Singapore and her first theatrical role in over three decades after originating the role in Melbourne and Sydney.

Brightman shares the stage alongside a stellar cast, including critically acclaimed actor Tim Draxl as Joe Gillis, Robert Grubb as Max Von Mayerling, Ashleigh Rubenach as Betty Schaefer, Jarrod Draper as Artie Green, and Paul Hanlon as Cecil B. DeMille. The company has assembled an incredibly talented ensemble cast, including Regan Barber, Billy Bourchier, Campbell Braithwaite, Madison Green, Peter Ho, Genevieve Kingsford, Leah Lim, Michael Lindner, Mary McCorry, Samantha Morley, Charlotte Page, Morgan Palmer, Caity Plummer, Taylor Scanlan, Tom Sharah, Troy Sussman, and Riley Sutton.

The Company

Famed for her three-octave vocal range, Brightman owns the stage with her signature styles and techniques in “With One Look” and “As If We Never Said Goodbye.” She may be the only artist to have simultaneously topped the Billboard dance and classical music charts, but playing Norma Desmond is a so-so performance. She can sing and act but sometimes something’s lacking, singing and acting per se. While she creates a different characterization and interpretation of Norma, Brightman is far from her predecessors for the iconic, demanding role. She looks royalty in those classic signature glamorous Hollywood costumes, perfectly blending in the visually stunning black box set living room.

Tim Draxl (Joe Gillis) has had a film, television, stage, and music career for over two decades. Draxl is just pure expression and perfection. The patrons would love to see him more in different roles in the future due to his superb performance. With a great voice and sculpted and toned body, the night's best performance goes to him during Act 2’s opening signature act, “Sunset Boulevard.” As one of Australia’s most versatile actors in theatre, film, and TV, Robert Grubb (Max Von Mayerling) is not to be missed. The Helpmann Award winner, who was also part of the original Australian production of “Sunset Boulevard” in 1996, was mesmerizing as a loving and caring Norma’s husband. Musical theatre leading lady Ashleigh Rubenach (Betty Schaefer) thrills everyone with her voice and stage presence. She looks gorgeous onstage with that hair and costume. She’s what the character demands, and she is a perfect fit. Jarrod Draper (Artie Green) has forged an impressive start to his career, most recently in “Moulin Rouge the Musical.” Paul Hanlon (Cecil B. DeMille) is a stalwart of the theatre industry in Australia with a career spanning over 30 years. Draper and Hanlon are effectively dashing in their characters, each having a moving moment.

Director Griffin is impressive in interpreting duality: illusion versus reality, light versus shadow. That was a fantastic blocking and emphasis for the actors. His fascination with the magnificent complexity of Webber’s piece brings new flavor and color to this era of mental health awareness and loneliness. However, it’s annoyingly distracting to notice the multiple instances where Norma enters and exits on the same door to the left of the mansion. That could have been directed differently, interpreted seamlessly, or frozen effortlessly instead of entering and exiting multiple times on that door.

Norma Desmond's mansion, designed by Morgan Large

Set and Costume Designer Morgan Large greatly impacted expression and symbolization through hues and motifs, evoking the glamorous Golden Age of Hollywood. Norma's narrative depiction and connotation device is the lavish and massive Spanish Gothic Revival mansion of 1920s Los Angeles. It’s important to emphasize that Large uses black lace to illustrate and express Norma’s mourning state upon her pet monkey’s passing, which invites patrons to see her story deeply through her eyes. With one look at the scrim, Norma’s eyes greet you upon entering the Sands, which is quite an impressive statement of this masterpiece. Since Large relied on the old photograph of Gloria Swanson, the original Norma Desmond from the 1950s, Large made a moving expression looking through the eyes. Large’s scenography is a fashion statement and passion experiment that blends well with colors, lights, and effects. Large’s only minus point in terms of design is the car; patrons expect to see a different interpretation of the car.

Aside from the complex characters, “Sunset Boulevard” is known for its hauntingly and thrillingly beautiful score. “With One Look,” “The Perfect Year,” “Sunset Boulevard,” and the anthemic “As If We Never Said Goodbye” sounded symbolically and resonated deeply by musical director Dale Rieling, associate musical director and keys Louis Zernamer, sound designer David Greasly, and associate sound designer David Letch.

“Sunset Boulevard” weaves a magnificent tale of faded glory and unfulfilled ambition of legendary silent movie star Norma Desmond. Having been discarded by Hollywood with the advent of “talkies,” she is tortured by sheer longing for a return to the big screen. When she meets struggling Hollywood screenwriter Joe Gillis in a dramatic chance encounter, their subsequent passionate and volatile relationship leads to an unforeseen and tragic conclusion. The classic story of “Sunset Boulevard,” the iconic beauty of Norma Desmond, reflects fate, fame, and fashion. A reflection of today’s society, everyone’s individuality affects mental health. With its theme of duality, rousing musicality, and brilliant artistry, “Sunset Boulevard” is a must-see musical revival.

Photos: Daniel Boud

