Performers Question the Sustainability of Online Streaming

Online streaming has helped attract new audiences, but arts groups are looking forward to the easing of restrictions and when more activities will be allowed. During this time, the Arts and Culture Resilience Package (ACRP) has provided wage and training supports digital commissions and new works to be showcased at major festivals such as Silver Arts, Singapore Writers Festival, and Singapore Art Week, according to Channel News Asia

Associate Professor Dr. Robin Loon said that smaller productions could still take place when Singapore moves into Phase 2 which will allow retail shops, consumer services, and sports facilities to reopen. Loon urges people to stay patient.

