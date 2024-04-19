Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Little Shop of Horrors is now playing at Sing'Theatre.

With Music by Alan Menken and Book by Howard Ashman, the creative geniuses behind Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin, Little Shop of Horrors plays through April 28 at SOTA Drama Theatre.

The story follows a meek floral assistant Seymour who stumbles across a peculiar plant he names “Audrey II” – after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore makes a deal with Seymour – fame and fortune in exchange for a rather unconventional diet of…HUMAN BLOOD! As the plant’s appetite grows, so does the chaos, and before you know it, Seymour is entangled in a web of out-of-this-world origins and global domination schemes!

Directed by TJ Taylor and musical direction by Elaine Chan with a cast which includes Andrew Marko (as Seymour), Vanessa Kee (as Audrey), Dwayne Lau, Benjamin Koh, Tony Tong, Andrea Joy, Marissa Vojodi & Nurulhuda Hassan, get ready for a larger-than-life musical experience that will leave you hungry for more! Accompanied by a 5-piece band, get ready to groove to hits like “Somewhere That’s Green,” “Feed Me,” and “Suddenly Seymour.”