Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Esplanade Announces Moonfest 2022

Celebrate the Mid-Autumn from 9 – 11 Sep 2022 at Esplanade.

Register for Singapore News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 22, 2022  
Esplanade Announces Moonfest 2022

The Mid-Autumn Festival is widely celebrated, not just by Chinese in Singapore with friends of other ethnicities, but also diasporic communities around the world. It is a time of reunion and celebration, and an opportunity for everyone to learn more about Chinese culture and heritage. Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay's 18th edition of Moonfest - A Mid-Autumn Celebration will mark the occasion with a wide array of free performances of traditional Chinese arts and ticketed workshops that everyone can enjoy with their families and friends.

In keeping with the festival's objective to preserve traditions, Moonfest will present for the very first time, puppetry performances by Sin Hoe Ping, San Chun Long and Sin Ee Lye Heng performed in Henghua, Hainanese and Teochew respectively. These are fast-disappearing traditional arts troupes in Singapore and we hope that everyone can support and be inspired by their passion to preserve this intangible cultural heritage.

The company are also bringing back crowd favourites to Esplanade, including xiqu performances featuring Cantonese Opera excerpts by the Chinese Theatre Circle and a getai concert infused with folk songs, Hokkien and Huangmei Opera.

To push the boundaries of traditional arts, Teochew Opera artist Tan Wei Tian will be collaborating with electronic music producer evanturetime, and young nanyin artists from Siong Leng will team up with guitarist Sebastian Ho to breathe new life to traditional classics.

This year, in addition to our parent-child and adult workshops, there will also be a grandparent-child workshop. We hope that you will build familial bonds while learning and experiencing traditional Chinese arts in an intimate setting. Moonfest is a festival for both the young and young-at-heart, and we invite all of you to come and experience the richness of traditional Chinese arts.

Esplanade Announces Moonfest 2022

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




More Hot Stories For You


Esplanade Announces Moonfest 2022Esplanade Announces Moonfest 2022
August 22, 2022

The Mid-Autumn Festival is widely celebrated, not just by Chinese in Singapore with friends of other ethnicities, but also diasporic communities around the world. It is a time of reunion and celebration, and an opportunity for everyone to learn more about Chinese culture and heritage.
Esplanade Announces IN NEW LIGHTEsplanade Announces IN NEW LIGHT
August 18, 2022

Humans are creatures of habit. We fear changes that disturb our sense of self and our sense of belonging to a home or community. Yet we constantly crave the new. New tastes, sights, and experiences that excite and inspire us. These two contradictory impulses also underlie In New Light – A Season of Commissions as Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay marks its 20-year journey as an arts centre for everyone.
DANCING QUEEN: A TRIBUTE TO ABBA Comes to Marina Bay Sands This MonthDANCING QUEEN: A TRIBUTE TO ABBA Comes to Marina Bay Sands This Month
August 8, 2022

Dancing Queen: A Tribute To ABBA is a fun, energetic concert with a live backing band, costumes, theatrical lighting and effects that will give fans of all ages the chance to re-live an ABBA performance.
GOT7's Youngjae Performs at Marina Bay Sands This WeekendGOT7's Youngjae Performs at Marina Bay Sands This Weekend
July 28, 2022

GOT7 Youngjae is back in Singapore for [SUGAR] mini-concert and his second solo album of the same name! This mini-concert will be Youngjae's first performance in Singapore as a soloist.
YOU YA 2022 Comes to Marina Bay Sands Next WeekYOU YA 2022 Comes to Marina Bay Sands Next Week
July 19, 2022

Reminisce the late 1980s Taiwanese music scene with iconic songstress You Ya 尤雅 as she belts out her hit songs for the first time at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, performing for a one-night-only concert.