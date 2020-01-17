YOU'D BETTER SIT DOWN FOR THIS Comes to Annex Theatre

You'd Better Sit Down For This is a show written by Jasmine Joshua and Eric Navarrette and directed by Kiefer Harrington and Madison Jade Jones, premiering at Annex Theatre on January 31 and running until February 29.

Margaret gets a letter from the DMV asking that she come down for a meeting immediately. She receives some news that is entirely unexpected. Turns out, she's actually a robot. (Department of Monster Verification. Our logos are different.) Should we mention the evil werewolves? Should we mention the mad gorilla scientists? Nah, just come see it for yourself.

Tickets are $10-20 sliding scale available at bit.ly/YoudBetterTickets

Cast

Margaret: Aimee Filippi •

Sprinkles the Guerrilla Gorilla scientist: Chip Wood o

The Worst Timeline Margaret: Darrin Schultz o

Samuel: Jesse Calixto o

Hench - Gorilla-Man: Kylie McElrath •

Production Team

Playwrights: Jasmine Joshua ∞ and Eric Navarrette o

Production Manager: Omar Faust o

Stage Manager: Kristin Brown •

Costume Design: Keegan Wreden ∞

Lighting Design: Shannon Miller •

Sound Design: Xris Nil ∞

Scenic Design: Madison Jade Jones ∞

Pronoun Guide

They/Them ∞

She/Her •

He/Him º





Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You