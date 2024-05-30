Wooden O THE TWO GENLTEMEN OF VERONA Comes to Seattle Shakespeare Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Seattle Shakespeare Company will dive into their summer show with Wooden O The Two Gentlemen of Verona.

Put into an elegant court far from home, what do best friends do? Fight over the same girl, of course! Status, friendship, and true hearts collide in this comedy of impulsive love. There is no smooth course to growing up, but with disguises, songs, and a bit with a dog, this story will chart a path straight to your heart. Directed by Kelly Kitchens, Wooden O The Two Gentlemen of Verona brings to the parks a comedic story of love and music this summer.

The Two Gentlemen of Verona will be directed by Kelly Kitchens, who will be joined by Tucker Goodman as Scenic Designer, Jocelyne Fowler as Costume Designer, Robin Macartney as Props Designer, Sandra Huevo-Menjivar as Sound Designer, Orlando Morales as Composer, Ben Radin as Technical Director, with Annika Evens as the Stage Manager and Arden DeForest as the Assistant Stage Manager.

The cast includes Nik Hagen as Proteus, Riley Gene as Valentine, Rachel Guyer-Mafune as Julia, Alegra Batara as Silvia, Pilar O'Connell as Launce, Shay Shay Bay Bay Esq. as Crab, Harry Todd Jamieson as Speed, Cassi Q Kohl as The Duke, Mike Wu as Thurio, Allison Renee as Lucetta, Jayne Hubbard as the Full Cast Understudy, with Evan Mosher, Olivia Pedroza, and Jesse Parce as Outlaws/Musicians.

Schedule

Thursday, June 27 at 7:00PM - Luther Burbank Amphitheatre, Mercer Island

Friday, June 28 at 7:00PM - Luther Burbank Amphitheatre, Mercer Island

Saturday, June 29 at 7:00PM - Luther Burbank Amphitheatre, Mercer Island

Sunday, June 30 at 7:00PM - Luther Burbank Amphitheatre, Mercer Island

Wednesday, July 3 at 7:00PM - Luther Burbank Amphitheatre, Mercer Island

Friday, July 5 at 7:00pm - Luther Burbank Amphitheatre, Mercer Island

Saturday, July 6 at 7:00pm - Columbia City Community Park, Seattle

Sunday, July 7 at 7:00pm - Seattle Center Broad Street Lawn, Seattle

Wednesday, July 10 at 7:00pm - Richmond Beach Community Park, Shoreline

Thursday, July 11 at 7:00pm - Luther Burbank Amphitheatre, Mercer Island

Friday, July 12 at 7:00pm - Klahanie Park, Sammamish

Sunday, July 14 at 7:00pm - Volunteer Park Amphitheatre, Seattle

Wednesday, July 17 at 7:00pm - Luther Burbank Amphitheatre, Mercer Island

Thursday, July 18 at 7:00pm - Lynndale Park, Lynnwood

Friday, July 19 at 7:00pm - Riverton Heights Park, Sea Tac

Saturday, July 20 at 7:00pm - Wright Park, Tacoma

Sunday, July 21 at 7:00pm - Luther Burbank Amphitheatre, Mercer Island

Wednesday, July 24 at 7:00pm - Luther Burbank Amphitheatre, Mercer Island

Thursday, July 25 at 7:00pm - Issaquah Community Center, Issaquah

Friday, July 26 at 7:00pm - Columbia City Community Park, Seattle

Saturday, July 27 at 6:00pm - Wiggum's Hollow, Everett

Sunday, July 28 at TBD - Des Moines Beach Park, Des Moines

Wednesday, July 31 at 6:00pm - Luther Burbank Amphitheatre, Mercer Island

Thursday, August 1 at 6:00pm - Luther Burbank Amphitheatre, Mercer Island

Friday, August 2 at 6:00pm - Luther Burbank Amphitheatre, Mercer Island

Saturday, August 3 at 6:00pm - Wright Park, Tacoma

Sunday, August 4 at 6:00pm - Luther Burbank Amphitheatre, Mercer Island

Comments