Whidbey Island Center for the Arts Announces Fall/Winter 2021-22 Season

Whidbey Island Center for the Arts has announced their Fall/Winter 2021-22 Season. This season's programming will include a wide variety of regional artists, music, lectures, dance, and theatre.

Featuring fan-favorites like DJANGOFEST NW and ART TALKS, daring theatre productions like THE REVOLUTIONISTS and THE WISDOM OF EVE, and exceptional dance, music and burlesque performances from WHIM W'HIM, TAKE3 TRIO, and THE ATOMIC BOMBSHELLS.

LINK TO THEIR SEASON BROCHURE

WHIM W'HIM - SEPT 18 | JAN 27

Whim W'Him is a contemporary dance company founded by Olivier Wevers, former Pacific Northwest Ballet principal dancer and choreographer, that showcases innovative dance in collaboration with global artists. Each unique performance includes bold new works and extraordinary dancers!

DJANGOFEST NW - SEPT 22 - 26

DjangoFest NW is the premier showcase of gypsy jazz music in North America. Musicians and music lovers from around the world gather on Whidbey Island to take part in concerts, workshops, and "djam" sessions. This year's lineup includes headliner John Jorgenson and a host of festival favorites.

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - OCT 8-23

Four beautiful, badass women lose their heads in this irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution. Playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle hang out, murder Marat, and try to beat back the extremist insanity in 1793 Paris. This grand, dream-tweaked comedy is about art and activism, feminism and terrorism, and compatriots and chosen sisters. Written by Lauren Gunderson. Directed by Rose Woods.

ART TALKS: KRASNER AND MITCHELL - OCT 13

Art historian Rebecca Albiani explores the lives and works of trailblazing Abstract Expressionist painters Lee Krasner and Joan Mitchell.

THE ATOMIC BOMBSHELLS: PUT A SPELL ON YOU - OCT 30

The Atomic Bombshells, polished and perfectly choreographed, celebrate the worlds of burlesque, drag, dance, and theater with humor and classic style. For lovers of feathery, busty, and glitzy fun, there's no better spectacle to attend!

THE SEATTLE INTERNATIONAL COMEDY COMPETITION - NOV 3 | NOV 10 | DEC 31

The Seattle International Comedy Competition is the real "Last Comic Standing." 26 Days. 22 Shows. 18 Venues. 32 comedians. Over $15,000 in cash prizes. It's America's biggest touring comedy festival!

PEGGY GUGGENHEIM: CONFESSIONS OF AN ART ADDICT - NOV 6

Peggy Guggenheim transformed a modest fortune and impeccable taste into one of the premiere art assemblages of the 20th century. During her career, she collected artists, lovers, and husbands; occasionally all three at the same time.Performed by art historian Rebecca Albiani.

NANCY PEARL LIVE - NOV 11

Nancy is a best-selling author, librarian, and literary critic, but first and foremost, she is a reader and has spent her life promoting reading as one of the most beneficial and joyful experiences anyone can have. A Friends of Langley Library presentation.

CYTHARA III - NOV 12

Andre Feriante and Troy Chapman present a musical tour through time and place with their ever expanding personal collections of musical instruments from around the world.

THE STATE OF AMERICAN JOURNALISM - NOV 13

Robert Merry interviews Norman Pearlstine, American editor and media executive, about the state of American journalism, our nation, and the world.

CELEBRATING THE GIFTS OF WHIDBEY - NOV 20

The Harshman Family and special guests usher in the holiday season with a night of heart-warming and toe-tapping tunes.

'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS - DEC 3-18

The delightful, musical story behind America's beloved and best-known poem. Book and direction by Elizabeth Itaya. Music by Joseph Itaya.

SWINGIN' IN THE HOLIDAYS - DEC 15

The SWHS Jazz Ensemble plays arrangements of holiday favorites inspired by Basie, Ellington, and Kenton.

SANTA'S HOLIDAY PLAYLIST - DEC 19

Whidbey Island Orchestra shares classic and contemporary favorites that are sure to delight and inspire some good cheer!

ART TALKS: IMOGEN CUNNINGHAM - JAN 5

Art historian Rebecca Albiani explores the life and work of the Seattle-raised pioneer known best for her botanical photography, nudes, and industrial landscapes.

TINGSTAD AND RUMBEL'S TWELFTH NIGHT CONCERT - JAN 8

For over 30 years, Grammy Award-winning artists Eric Tingstad and Nancy Rumbel have been home for the holidays, creating a long-standing tradition with Northwest families and illuminating the enduring spirit of the season with the gift of music.

THE WISDOM OF EVE - FEB 11-26

Margo. Legend. Broadway star. Eve. Her biggest fan. The golden girl. But, you know all about Eve. Don't you? The razor-sharp, revealing backstage story of New York's theatre world. An adaptation of All About Eve with music. Written by Mary Orr. Directed by Edward Jordon.

TAKE3 TRIO: SKIES OF BLUE - FEB 13

With a flair for the wild and unexpected, the genre-defying trio brings the refinement of a rigorous classical music background and infuses it with rock-star charisma. Presented in partnership with ArtsWA and WESTAF.

LOLLIPOPS AND ROSES - FEB 14

A romantic and eclectic selection of music performed by Whidbey Island Orchestra.

For more information visit: https://www.wicaonline.org/