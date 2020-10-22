Washington Stage Guild To Stream DON JUAN IN HELL

DON JUAN IN HELL will stream online over Thanksgiving weekend.

Washington Stage Guild will present a "heavenly" online performance of George Bernard Shaw's DON JUAN IN HELL, the famous dream sequence from his play MAN AND SUPERMAN. Until it's safe to gather in theatres again, we invite our audience to savor Shaw's witty, wise play from their own homes.

IN DON JUAN IN HELL, characters from the rest of the play dream that they are figures from the opera DON GIOVANNI, and debate love, life, marriage-and just about everything else! We produced the complete MAN AND SUPERMAN in 1998, and the Don Juan sequence was an audience favorite.

"As anxious as we are to get back on stage, that's not possible at this time," says artistic director Bill Largess. "The actors will perform from their own homes and come together online to give this brilliant play a long-overdue DC hearing."

The cast includes Nathan Whitmer, our Morell from last season's CANDIDA as Don Juan, and Emelie Faith Thompson, Candida herself as Dona Ana. Bill Largess will play her father, The Statue, and returning to the Stage Guild after a long absence is Morgan Duncan as The Devil. Directing is WSG associate artistic director Steven Carpenter.

DON JUAN IN HELL will stream online over Thanksgiving weekend. We'll share detailed info very soon on how you'll be able to watch this exhilarating "Shavian dream ballet: a dream debate, if you will".+ You won't want to miss it! +Diana Spinrad in the Chicago Reader, 1991

This program will be produced under the aegis of The Theatre Authority and Actors' Equity Association.

