Village Theatre Opens Season with BRIGADOON

Village Theatre will soon present one of the most romantic musicals ever written: Lerner and Loewe’s Brigadoon, the first production of the theatre’s 2025-2026 season. Directed by Karen Lund with music direction by Tim Symons and choreography by Katy Tabb, Village Theatre's production of Brigadoon features nine professional ballet dancers, an onstage bagpiper, and an orchestra composed of more than 20 talented Pacific Northwest musicians.

In this soaring love story from the writers of My Fair Lady and Camelot, Americans Tommy and Jeff are hiking the Scottish Highlands when, out of the mists, they stumble upon the village of Brigadoon, which appears for only one day every 100 years. But this dreamlike place is far more than it seems—and those who fall in love there might never be the same.

Featuring glorious ballet and favorite tunes like “Come to Me, Bend to Me” and “Almost Like Being in Love,” Village Theatre’s Brigadoon is on stage in Issaquah September 16–October 19, 2025, and in Everett October 25–November 16, 2025. Tickets are on sale now at VillageTheatre.org/Brigadoon, with new pricing that starts at $47 for every performance.

This classic Golden Age musical transports audiences through time to a misty village long, long ago; yet the themes of searching for one’s place, tradition versus modernity, and the transcendence of love are as relevant today as ever.

“Set against the cynicism of a world returning from World War II, Brigadoon is a comedic romance that encourages us to remember the best qualities within each of us and our core needs for community, understanding, and love,” says director Karen Lund. “Beyond the exquisite music and masterful dance, I hope audiences will also be refreshed and replenished by this timeless story and its reminder that ‘when you love deeply, anything is possible, even miracles.’”

“Full of exquisite ballet, a lush score, and a gripping romantic story, Brigadoon is one of the great gems of the 20th century musical theater canon,” said Village Theatre Artistic Director Adam Immerwahr. “With a team of extraordinary creative artists at the helm, under the baton of maestro Bruce Monroe, this show will sing in ways it never has before. Don’t miss it!”

The cast of Village Theatre’s Brigadoon features Anne Allgood (Mistress Lundie/Mrs. Beaton), Susanna Cathryn Ballenski (Jean MacLaren), Harter Clingman (Tommy Albright), Eric Polani Jensen (Andrew MacLaren, Fight Captain), Jordan King (Ensemble, Dance Captain, u/s Charlie Dalrymple), Mallory Cooney King (Ensemble, u/s Fiona), Lisa Kay Kwak (Maggie Anderson), Marquez Linder (Ensemble), Adam Mandala (Ensemble, u/s Harry Beaton), Tenille Manson (Ensemble), Robbi A. Moore (Ensemble), Carlos Narvaez (Harry Beaton), Jasmine Jean Sim (Meg Brockie), Jessica Skerritt (Fiona MacLaren), Valeria Suarez (Ensemble), Daniel Velasquez (Charlie Dalrymple), Mike Wu (Jeff Douglas), Annalisa Brinchmann (Swing, u/s Jean, u/s Maggie), Jenny Vaughn Hall (u/s Meg, u/s Mistress Lundie/Mrs. Beaton), Josh Krupke (Swing, u/s Andrew MacLaren), Eddie McClary (Swing), Brian Pucheu (u/s Tommy, u/s Jeff), and Lexi Warden (Swing).

Bringing this enchanting village to life on stage are Music Director Tim Symons, Choreographer Katy Tabb, Conductor Bruce Monroe, Scenic Designer Parmida Ziaei, Costume Designer Nanette Acosta, Lighting Designer Ahren Buhmann, Sound Designer Justin Schmitz, and Stage Manager Laurel Nichols.

The creative team also includes Associate Director Charlie Johnson, Associate Choreographer Erin Crall Scott, Associate Music Director R.J. Tancioco, Associate Lighting Designer Casey Price, Scenic Assistant Alexander Winterle, Additional Orchestrations by Bruce Monroe, Fight/Intimacy Director Geoffrey Alm, Dialect Coach Gin Hammond, and Vocal Coach Aaron M. Davis Norman.

Single tickets can be purchased now at VillageTheatre.org/Brigadoon, by phone at (425) 392-2202, or through Village Theatre’s box office in-person in Issaquah (303 Front Street N) or Everett (2710 Wetmore Avenue).

ABOUT Village Theatre

Based in Issaquah, Wash., with operations in Everett, Wash., Village Theatre is a leading producer of musical theater in the Pacific Northwest. Producing entertaining, quality productions since 1979, Village has grown into one of the region's best-attended theatres. Village is nationally recognized for its contribution to the development of new musicals, having supported the creation of more than 188 new works to date; and also takes pride in nurturing tomorrow’s audiences through its Youth Education programs, serving thousands of young people and their families annually.

