Village Theatre Announces 2022 Season and Its Return To Live, In-Person Theatre

Village Theatre today announced its highly-anticipated return to the Mainstage with a 2022 Season of live theatre at both its Issaquah and Everett locations. Curated with safety and potential social distancing at heart, the 2022 Welcome Back Season provides an opportunity to slowly reintroduce aspects of the live theatre-going experience that Village Theatre patrons know and love, allowing for more performers, more movement, and more dance as the season progresses. The 2022 season will get underway in January 2022 and run through August 2022; subscriptions are available now through Village Theatre's Patron Services Box Office at (425) 392-2202 as well as online at VillageTheatre.org. Single tickets will go on sale in the Fall of 2021.

"This season embraces the perseverance and road to recovery that we see in our world through stories of connection," Jerry Dixon, Village Theatre artistic director said. "The productions in our 2022 Season reflect that there is hope and rising anticipation of a better tomorrow. While our communities continue to find ways to create new connections, embrace honesty and acceptance, and recognize that there can be joy in overcoming adversity or challenges as we face them together, we will bring that spirit and hope to the stage."

ABOUT THE 2022 SEASON

Village Theatre will kick off its 2022 Season with Songs for a New World, a contemporary song cycle from Tony Award-winner, Jason Robert Brown (Parade, Bridges of Madison County) that reflects on the human condition, brings stories to life, and contemplates the ways we can feel and understand each other. The season continues with The Book Club Play by Karen Zacarías (Just Like Us, Ferdinand and the Bull), an award-winning story that takes a delightfully entertaining and wry look at how books shared can change our lives. Come Springtime, Village Theatre audiences will see more traditional musical theatre return to the stage with You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, a musical comedy that The New York Times called "a continuous pleasure." Finally, the 2022 Welcome Back Season will culminate with the Tony Award-winning hit Broadway musical Raisin, which is based on Lorraine Hansberry's classic play, A Raisin in the Sun.

Please find the complete four-show season and details below:

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

Music and Lyrics by Jason Robert Brown

Issaquah - January 14 - February 13, 2022

Everett - February 18 - March 13, 2022

Get swept away with this moving collection of powerful songs that explore life, love, and the choices that we make. Even the most challenging events can inspire something powerful within each one of us. This production embraces every turn, every unexpected bend, and strives to show us that renewal and survival are always within reach.

THE BOOK CLUB PLAY

By Karen Zacaris

Issaquah - March 3 - April 3, 2022

Everett - April 8 - May 1, 2022

Laughter and literature collide when five friends of a cherished book club become the focus of a documentary film. The Book Club Play is a fast-paced smart comedy about books and the people who love them. With novels that audience members of all ages will recognize, this compact and hilarious production will keep you guessing what will happen next as the friends face the inescapable camera lens and shake up the group dynamic with plenty of twists and turns.

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Based on the comic strip Peanuts by Charles M. Schulz

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Clark Gesner

Additional Dialogue by Michael Mayer

Additional Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lippa

Issaquah - April 21 - May 22, 2022

Everett May 27 - June 19, 2022

Growing up is serious business! Explore a day in the life of Charlie Brown as he goes from wild optimism to utter despair. Linus, Lucy, Schroder, and the whole Peanuts gang will bring us along as they learn how a great big dose of sunlight and positivity can be the best medicine. This musical comedy will remind us all that the truth can hurt and sometimes it's gut-bustingly funny!

RAISIN

Book by Robert Nemiroff and Charlotte Zaltzberg

Music by Judd Woldin

Lyrics by Robert Brittan Based on Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun

Issaquah - June 9 - July 10, 2022

Everett - July 15 - August 7, 2022

Soulful and inspiring, Raisin won the 1974 Tony Award for Best Musical and wowed audiences. This pulsating, inspirational musical is an adaptation of Lorraine Hansberry's breakthrough Broadway play, A Raisin in the Sun. We journey with a proud black family, motivated by a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to move out and move up. This story of deep determination and a quest for a better life explodes in song and incisive human drama while reminding us all what it means to dream and to reach for those dreams.