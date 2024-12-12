Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards
Video: Watch a Preview of BLITHE SPIRIT at Seattle Rep

This production must close December 22!

Dec. 12, 2024
Watch a new look at Blithe Spirit at Seattle Rep!

Laugh out loud with Noël Coward’s irreverent classic comedy. Featuring sets, props, and costumes #BuiltBySeattleRep’s talented shops, along with an incredible local cast, is the perfect otherworldly alternative to your usual holiday fare.

Don’t miss this classic comedy that is being called a “laugh riot” with “a cast from the theater gods,” by BroadwayWorld Seattle. Get your tickets now and experience “a world of laughter, joy, and fun” [The Sound on Stage] this winter. This production must close December 22!




