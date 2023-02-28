Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at 5th Avenue Theatre

The cast features Mari Nelson, Sarah Russell, Eric Ankrim and more.

Feb. 28, 2023  

The 5th Avenue Theatre is presenting Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods, playing this winter from February 10 to March 5, 2023.

Get a first look at footage below!

With direction by Producing Artistic Director Bill Berry, the cast features a talented and dynamic group of Seattle-based theater artists who have been previously seen at The 5th: Mari Nelson (Afterwords; Urinetown) as Narrator/Mysterious Man/Granny/Giant/Cinderella's Father/Cinderella's Mother, Sarah Russell (The Wiz; Grease) as Cinderella, Eric Ankrim (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying; Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn) as The Baker, Cayman Ilika (Austen's Pride; Kiss Me, Kate) as The Baker's Wife, Shauynce Omar (The Wiz; The Pajama Game) as Cinderella's Stepmother, Trina Mills (The Wiz; A Chorus Line) as Florinda and cover for Baker's Wife, Shanelle Leonard (Disney's Beauty and the Beast) as Lucinda and cover for Witch, Porscha Shaw (The Wiz; Disney's Beauty and the Beast) as The Witch, Antonio Mitchell (The Wiz; Disney's Beauty and the Beast) as Rapunzel's Prince, Louis Hobson (Assassins; A Room With a View) as Cinderella's Prince/The Wolf, and Brian Lange (Urinetown) as The Steward and cover for The Baker.

Making their 5th Avenue Theatre debuts are Joshua Miller as Jack, Shermona Mitchell as Jack's Mother, Sarah Garcia as Little Red, and Miranda Antoinette as Rapunzel. The cast also includes Simone Alene (cover for Cinderella), Rebecca Cort (cover for Little Red, Florinda, Lucinda, and Rapunzel), Kate Jaeger (cover for Narrator/Mysterious Man/Granny/Giant/Cinderella's Father/Cinderella's Mother), CJ Lorentz (cover for Jack), Casey Raiha (cover for Cinderella's Prince/The Wolf, Rapunzel's Prince, and The Steward), and Melyssa Stone (cover for Jack's Mother and Cinderella's Stepmother).

Tickets for Into the Woods are on sale now and can be purchased over the phone at 206-625-1900, online at www.5thavenue.org, or in person at the Box Office at 1308 5th Avenue in Downtown Seattle. Into the Woods is also available as part of 2022/23 Season three show subscription packages.




