Velocity Dance Center And The Bonnies To Present I’M ON FIRE, YOU’RE ON FIRE, WE’RE ON FIRE

Velocity Dance Center and Seattle performance duo The Bonnies will present I’m on Fire, You’re on Fire, We’re on Fire at the 12th Ave Arts Mainstage in Seattle. The production will run March 4–7 at 7:30 p.m. as a co-production presented through Velocity’s Regionally Established Creative Incubator Program.

Created and performed by Kaitlin McCarthy and Jenny Peterson, the evening-length work draws inspiration from the 1966 Czech New Wave film Daisies, blending comedy dance with interdisciplinary performance. The piece incorporates references ranging from 1960s cinema to the music of Bruce Springsteen, as well as cultural narratives surrounding Lorena Bobbitt, alongside autobiographical material drawn from the artists’ shared history. The work includes original music by Peterson and visual design by McCarthy, with set design by Teia O’Malley and performances by dancers Hendri Wa and Jackson Knappen.

“McCarthy and Peterson play with the mundane, unzipping it to expose the boisterous, and twisting ‘the regular’ into slightly unsettling irregular forms…The dancing, which may seem simple at first glance…executed with clean unison by clearly trained modern dancers deeply rooted in Seattle's distinctly postmodern scene…tactile, embodied, and satisfying in their use of repetition,” wrote Amy Leona Havin in Oregon ArtsWatch.

Fox Whitney of SeattleDances wrote, “McCarthy and Peterson complicate gender role expectations while showcasing their unique brand of unfiltered sexuality and choreographic wildness.”

In addition to the performances, The Bonnies will lead a movement workshop on January 31 through Base: Experimental Arts + Space, focused on practices developed during the creation of the work. A screening of Daisies with a post-screening talkback by The Bonnies will also take place at Northwest Film Forum on February 18 and 19, with the talkback scheduled following the February 19 screening.

Performances of I’m on Fire, You’re on Fire, We’re on Fire will take place at the 12th Ave Arts Mainstage, located at 1620 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122.

Tickets & Performance Information

Tickets and additional performance details are available through Velocity Dance Center’s website.