VIDEO: Watch the All New Trailer For Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at 5th Avenue Theatre

Disney's Beauty and the Beast plays January 12 - February 6, 2022 at the 5th Avenue Theatre. Check out the all new trailer below!

This is a tale as old as time: a brilliant young woman in search of something more than her small town has to offer and a Beast-who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

Return to the magic of live theater at The 5th with unforgettable performances, spectacular costumes, and dazzling sets. Disney's Beauty and the Beast is a joyful opportunity to bring your family together for musical theater at its best.

Tickets available at https://www.5thavenue.org/shows/2021-2022/disney-s-beauty-and-the-beast/