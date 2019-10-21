VIDEO: Get a First Look at Seattle Opera's CINDERELLA!

Seattle Opera presents Cinderella! Get a first look at the production in the video below!

Hume's upcoming production stars audience favorite Ginger Costa-Jackson (Carmen in Seattle Opera's 2019Carmen) alternating with Canadian mezzo-soprano Wallis Giunta (company debut) as the title character. Inspired by the whimsical worlds of Charles Dickens and Tim Burton, Hume sets the familiar classic in and around an emporium filled with multi-level sets, unexpected twists, and Victorian-era costumes, including two jewel-encrusted ball gowns for the heroine. But this fairytale isn't Disney.

Returning for Cinderella is maestro Gary Thor Wedow, who most recently conducted The Marriage of Figaro ('16),Semele ('15), and Don Giovanni ('14) at Seattle Opera. In the role of the prince, Don Ramiro, are two American tenors: Matthew Grills who returns following his Count Almaviva in The Barber of Seville ('17) and Michele Angelini in his company debut. Returning singers include Joo Won Kang as Dandini and Adam Lau as Alidoro. Singers making debuts are Jonathan Michie (Dandini), Peter Kalman (Don Magnifico), Maya Gour (Tisbe), andMiriam Costa-Jackson (Clorinda)-who, following Cinderella, will join her sisters Marina and Ginger Costa-Jackson in a special Three Singing Sisters concert at McCaw Hall on Nov. 2.

Seattle Opera will offer a special Family Day presentation at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27; students age 18 and under pay only $20 for almost any seat. Family Days also feature special student-oriented activities during intermission. Cinderella opens Saturday, Oct. 19 and closes on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Tickets are available online at seattleopera.org, by calling 206.389.7676, or in person at the ticket office located at the Opera Center, 363 Mercer Street. Box office hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday. Groups save at least 20 percent: 206.676.5588 or groups@seattleopera.org





