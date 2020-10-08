Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: 5th Avenue Theatre Introduces 15 MINUTE STORIES

Article Pixel

These 15 Minute Stories will start rolling out later this month and are a part of the Essential 5th Digital Collection.

Oct. 8, 2020  

The 5th Avenue Theatre will start putting the artists in its community back to work! Actors, writers, and musicians have begun new collaborations to write and perform personal stories that will bring a little extra joy into your life.

These 15 Minute Stories will start rolling out later this month and are a part of the Essential 5th Digital Collection.

Check out this message from Producing Artistic Director Bill Berry and Associate Artistic Director Kelsey Thorgalsen to learn more.

VIDEO: 5th Avenue Theatre Introduces 15 MINUTE STORIES
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More Seattle Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You