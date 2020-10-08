VIDEO: 5th Avenue Theatre Introduces 15 MINUTE STORIES

These 15 Minute Stories will start rolling out later this month and are a part of the Essential 5th Digital Collection.

The 5th Avenue Theatre will start putting the artists in its community back to work! Actors, writers, and musicians have begun new collaborations to write and perform personal stories that will bring a little extra joy into your life.

Check out this message from Producing Artistic Director Bill Berry and Associate Artistic Director Kelsey Thorgalsen to learn more.

