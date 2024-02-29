VANITY FAIR Comes to Floyd and Delores Jones Playhouse in March

Vanity Fair will be presented at the Floyd and Delores Jones Playhouse from March 7, 2024, to March 16, 2024, directed by Kate Drummond, a candidate in the MFA in Directing program at the UW School of Drama. Based on the novel by William Makepeace Thackeray and adapted for the stage by Kate Hamill.

Venue: Floyd and Delores Jones Playhouse 4045 University Way NE

According to Drummond, "The central image of this production is going for the brass ring on a vintage carousel. When the carousel slows to a stop and you’re left with what you’ve done, can you say that you tried everything you could to grab that ring?” – Kate Drummond

Overview: In Vanity Fair, Becky, orphaned and disadvantaged, is cunning and ambitious, while Amelia, born into privilege, is well-intentioned but naive. As they each strive to secure love, success, and stability in the patriarchy of early 19th-century London, they face many obstacles to their dreams. Through Becky and Amelia’s travails, this thrilling, highly theatrical (im)morality play explores the flexibility of our morals when faced with the harsh realities of our lives.