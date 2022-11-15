The Peking Acrobats Return to Tacoma With The Shanghai Circus, January 22

Tacoma Arts Live will present The Peking Acrobats featuring The Shanghai Circus on January 22, 2023 at Tacoma's Pantages Theater for a Sunday matinee performance at 3:00 p.m.

The amalgamation of the two troupes' incredible talents brings a new dimension to the artistry of Chinese Acrobatics in a show for all ages offering sensational acrobatics, comedy, balancing feats, and more than a glimpse into the fascinating traditions of the Orient. Tickets start at $29 and are on sale now.

Records of acrobatic performance at court have been discovered as early as the Ch'in Dynasty (221 B.C. - 207 B.C.) and the name China is derived from the Ch'in Dynasty. Acrobatics originated from peasants' daily lives, drawing from their experiences in work, war, and religious rites.

Today, Chinese acrobatics are more than just a series of stunts, as most acts demonstrate the achievement of perfection through finding harmony between mind and body in an ancient conceptual practice. The art form has been transformed from folk art roots to a gravity-defying showcase of centuries of tradition. With dazzling special effects, beautiful costumes, and grace and precision, The Peking Acrobats featuring The Shanghai Circus share the triumphs of years of dedicated training and discipline on stage.

Training to become a member of The Peking Acrobats featuring The Shanghai Circus is a family affair and formal lessons begin as early as five years old. There are three schools for the performing arts in China; the first specializes in Dance, the second in Chinese Opera, and the third in Acrobatics. Acrobatic students spend four hours each day, six days a week practicing their paces. When they turn 15, their art has become a part of their daily lives and is virtually second nature. Many Chinese acrobats begin their professional careers around this time and some acrobats, who master their craft at even younger ages, are considered professional performers by the time they are 12 years old.

The Peking Acrobats have been the featured performers on numerous television shows and celebrity-studded TV Specials including appearances on The Wayne Brady Show as well as NBC's Ring in the New Year Holiday Special, NICKELODEON'S Unfabulous, and Ellen's Really Big Show, hosted by Ellen DeGeneres.

Additionally, they set the world record for the Human Chair Stack on Fox's Guinness Book Prime Time, where they astounded audiences with their bravery and dexterity as they balanced six people precariously atop six chairs, 21 feet up in the air, without safety lines! Further, company members appeared in the iconic Hollywood hits Ocean's 11, Ocean's 12, and Ocean's 13 with Qin Shaobo, an alumnus of The Peking Acrobats.

The Shanghai Circus has been entertaining for over thirty years in the U.S. including two six-week Broadway engagements. Recognized among the best acrobatic troupes to introduce young audiences to the magic of theatre, they deliver the highest caliber of professional, trained athletes, jugglers and contortionists. Their acts often trace their origins to traditional harvest festivals where each artist presents a range of demanding feats, typifying a Chinese Circus.

Tickets to The Peking Acrobats featuring The Shanghai Circus start at $29 and are on sale now. To reserve tickets, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.346.1721, visit in person at Tacoma Armory - 1001 S Yakima Ave., or online at www.TacomaArtsLive.org.