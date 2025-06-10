The Love Markets Celebrate Album Release at The Royal Room

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Weimar Berlin-inspired cabaret rock band The Love Markets celebrates the release of their new record Ship of Light June 28 at The Royal Room, performing the record live. A fixture in Seattle’s arts scene since 2009, The Love Markets are known for making modern songs of love and revolution suffused with subversive wit, political bite, and intoxicating soul. Ship of Light is The Love Markets’ third record release (following the critically acclaimed World of Your Dreams and Beauty Factory). A twelve-song epic, Ship of Light is full of love, hope, monsters stomping things, joyrides, beatdowns, soaring melodies, hard truths, small-town heroines, high-school vampires, and billionaires in space. The record is available at all major online retailers, but the release show is one night only!

Onstage at The Royal Room, audiences will be treated to the chance to hear Ship of Light performed live in its entirety, with The Love Markets’ “intoxicating theatricality” (Seattle Magazine) on full display. Ship of Light reaches further, staking out new creative territory and new grooves, but The Love Markets’ musical alchemy remains potently distinctive and familiar: frontwoman-songwriter Angie Louise’s soulful, expressive vocals and adventurous keys, Robertson Witmer’s shape-shifting accordion, David Marriott’s trombone wizardry, Dave Pascal’s funky bass, and Chris Monroe’s sinuous drums. Kicking off the evening will be a harmony-loaded set from opening act The Half Brothers, Seattle’s premier purveyors of skewed bluegrass, performing as their recently minted alter egos Jed Zeppelin - the world’s first bluegrass Led Zeppelin tribute band.

“Irresistible… The real treat is seeing The Love Markets perform on stage, where the band’s intoxicating theatricality comes alive and sets whole audiences to dreaming of running away with this deliciously dark carnival.” – Seattle Magazine. “Ruffle-clad ruffians… Uber-belter vocals… Fearsome chops.” – City Arts Magazine. “Sultry cabaret rhythms and a revolutionary’s hankering to bring down the system.” – JetSpace Magazine.

The Love Markets “Ship of Light” Record Release Show plays Saturday June 28, at The Royal Room (5000 Rainer Ave S., Seattle, WA 98118). Showtime is 8:00 pm, with doors opening for seating and dinner service at 7 pm. Advance tickets are $25 and may be purchased online.

