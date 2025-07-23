The 5th Avenue Theatre Company Names Ariel Gomez Bradler as Managing Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 5th Avenue Theatre Company has announced the promotion of Ariel Gomez Bradler to Managing Director, a key leadership role that places her second in command of one of the nation’s leading musical theatre institutions. The announcement was made by Executive Director Bill Berry, who praised Gomez Bradler for her experience, vision, and commitment to equity in the arts.

In her new role, Gomez Bradler will oversee The 5th’s business operations, financial management, administrative team, and community partnerships. She joins Berry in shaping the theatre’s future, with Berry continuing to guide artistic programming and long-term strategy.

“Ariel brings a wealth of experience, insight, and heart to this position,” said Berry. “Her commitment to equitable leadership, coupled with her deep understanding of organizational infrastructure and community engagement, will be a powerful force in advancing The 5th’s mission and values.”

Gomez Bradler joined The 5th in 2022 and has since held progressively senior positions, most recently serving as Senior Director of Culture and Operations. In that role, she led internal restructuring, prioritized culture and belonging work, and played a key role in negotiating the Seattle Theatre Group Alliance operating agreement. She also represents The 5th with the League of Resident Theatres (LORT).

“Ariel rose to the occasion during a pivotal time for The 5th,” said Board Chair Kenny Alhadeff. “Her leadership and dedication helped position us for a more stable and inclusive future.”

Prior to joining The 5th, Gomez Bradler held leadership roles at Theatre Puget Sound, Taproot Theatre, and Seattle Children’s Theatre. She is a graduate of the University of Colorado at Denver and an alum of Leadership Tomorrow Seattle, as well as a participant in artEquity’s Leadership for Social Change and the Seattle Office of Arts and Culture’s B.A.S.E. program.

“I am honored to accept this position and excited to continue working with the incredible team at The 5th Avenue Theatre Company,” said Gomez Bradler. “The changes we’ve made are already showing positive results. I look forward to deepening our impact in the community and helping shape a vibrant, inclusive future for this company.”

The 5th Avenue Theatre’s 2024–2025 season concludes with After Midnight (August 5–24), and the 2025–2026 season launches with the national tour of SUFFS, running September 13–27 in Seattle. A full season wrap-up and fiscal year-end report will be released after August 31.

For more information, visit www.5thavenue.org or call the box office at 206-625-1900.

