Tacoma Little Theatre Presents SILENT SKY

Tacoma Little Theatre will welcome Silent Sky to its stage after having been postponed earlier in the season. Silent Sky is written by Lauren Gunderson and directed by pug Bujeaud.

This true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt explores a woman's place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries, when women's ideas were dismissed until men claimed credit for them. Social progress, like scientific progress, can be hard to see when one is trapped among earthly complications; Henrietta and her female peers believe in both, and their dedication changed the way we understand both the heavens and Earth.

Tacoma Little Theatre's production of Silent Sky features Jessica Robins as Henrietta Leavitt, Jillian Faulk as Margaret Leavitt, MASON QUINN as Peter Shaw, Rachel Permann as Annie Cannon, and Deya Ozburn as Williamina Fleming.

Silent Sky will run Friday, July 8, through Sunday, July 24, 2022. Friday and Saturday showings are at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. Silent Sky is recommended for ages 12 and up.

Tickets are $27.00 (Adults), $25.00 (Seniors 60+/Students/Military), and $20.00 (Children 12 and under). Tickets may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by calling our Box Office at (253) 272-2281. Group rates are available for 10 or more, and special FLEX passes for 6 are only $145.00. TLT requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination at the door for all audience members and masks will also be required while inside the building. For our full COVID-19 protocols please visit www.tacomalittletheatre.com/covid.

There will be a special "Pay What You Can" performance on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Tickets for that performance are only available in person or over the phone.