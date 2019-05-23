Tacoma Little Theatre Presents HAY FEVER

Tacoma Little Theatre closes its 100th Anniversary season with the Noel Coward comedy, Hay Fever. This classic production is directed by Rick Hornor and was first produced on the TLT stage in 1924.

Hoping for a quiet weekend in the country with some guests, David Bliss, a novelist and his wife Judith, a retired actress, find that an impossible dream when their high-spirited children, Simon and Sorel, appear with guests of their own. A houseful of drama waits to be ignited as misunderstandings and tempers flare. With Judith's new flame and David's newest literary "inspiration" keeping company as the children follow suit, the Bliss family lives up to its name as the "quiet weekend" comes to an exhausting and hilarious finale worthy of Feydeau.

Tacoma Little Theatre's production of Hay Fever features: John W. Olive (David Bliss), JANE McKITTRICK (Judith Bliss), Rodman Bolek (Simon Bliss), Deya Ozburn (Sorel Bliss), Adrianna Littlejohn Roland (Clara), W. Scott Pinkston (Richard Greatham), Devan Malone (Myra Arundel), Frank Roberts (Sandy Tyrell), and JILL HEINECKE (Jackie Coryton).

Hay Fever will run Friday, June 7, through Sunday, June 23, 2019. Friday and Saturday showings are at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. Hay Fever is recommended for ages 12 and up.

Tickets are $25.00 (Adults). $23.00 (Seniors 60+/Students/Military), and $20.00 (Children 12 and under). Tickets may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by calling our Box Office at (253) 272-2281. Group rates are available for 10 or more, and special FLEX passes for 6 are only $135.00.

There will be a special "Pay What You Can" performance on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Tickets for that performance are only available in person or over the phone.





