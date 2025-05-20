THE EFFECT By Lucy Prebble Begins Performances At ArtsWest In June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ArtsWest will present THE EFFECT by Lucy Prebble (HBO’s Succession), directed by Producing Artistic Director, Mathew Wright. The cast features Sunam Ellis, Tim Gouran, Anna Mulia, and Morgan Gwilym Tso.

In this thrilling play, a clinical drug trial is thrown off-course when two young volunteers succumb to the gravitational pull of attraction. Playwright, Lucy Prebble, perfectly captures the high-speed rush of what it feels like to fall in love and keeps the audience and the characters at the center asking, ‘Is their experience real or just a side effect?’

For ArtsWest’s final production of the season, Director Mathew Wright and Scenic Designer, Parmida Ziaei, are working closely together to transform the intimate theater through environmental staging that will transport audiences into the not-too-distant-future of this sci-fi play.

The cast of THE EFFECT includes Sunam Ellis (Dr. Lorna James), most recently seen in Seattle Rep’s Skin of Our Teeth, returns to ArtsWest stage after portraying Olympe de Gouge in The Revolutionists (2019). Tim Gouran (Dr. Toby Sealy) is a Seattle theater veteran who was recently in A Raisin in the Sun at Taproot. ArtsWest welcomes Anna Mulia, who is making her ArtsWest debut as Connie, and rounding out the cast, Morgan Gwilym Tso, who performed in the successful productions of Wolf Play (ACT Theatre) and Romeo and Juliet (Seattle Shakespeare) is returning to ArtsWest’s stage after making his first professional debut there when he was in middle school.

The play created a huge buzz in 2023 when it was produced by The National Theatre in London and was transferred to The Shed in New York. ArtsWest is thrilled to share this thought-provoking play with Seattle audiences.

ArtsWest will present THE EFFECT Thursday through Saturday at 7:30pm and Saturday through Sunday at 3pm. THE EFFECT performs at ArtsWest from June 19 – July 13, 2025. Tickets are available online at artswest.org or by phone at (206) 938.0963.

