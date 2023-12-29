Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards

THE BOOK OF MORMON to Launch Lottery for The Paramount Theatre Engagement

Entries will be taken until Friday, January 5 at 9:30am.

By: Dec. 29, 2023

The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)

THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of nine Tony Awards® including Best Musical, is launching a lottery ticket policy for its engagement at The Paramount Theatre from January 9 – 14, 2024. A limited number of tickets will be available at $25 each.

 

The wildly popular lottery for the Broadway production has attracted as many as 800 entries at some performances. The producers of THE BOOK OF MORMON are offering low-priced lottery seats for every city on the National Tour. 

 

TO ENTER THE LOTTERY:

 

Sign up for an account on Click Here

 

Locate The Book of Mormon Seattle engagement and click on the ENTER button on the right side of the screen.

 

Entries will be taken until Friday, January 5 at 9:30am.

 

A person may enter the lottery ONE time for each performance.

 

All lottery winners will be drawn on Friday, January 5 and winners will be notified by email on that day. Participants are advised to watch their email to fulfill the purchase of tickets.

 

All tickets are $25 each and are subject to availability.

 

 

THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The Broadway production is directed by Parker and two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw, and choreographed by Nicholaw. The tour is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner based on the original Broadway direction and choreography. Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by Tony Award winner Ann Roth, lighting design is by five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, sound design is by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan, and hair design is by Josh Marquette. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music supervision and vocal arrangements are by Stephen Oremus. Casting is by Carrie Gardner.

 

THE BOOK OF MORMON is the winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Book (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Direction (Casey Nicholaw, Trey Parker), Best Featured Actress (Nikki M. James), Best Scenic Design (Scott Pask), Best Lighting Design (Brian MacDevitt), Best Sound Design (Brian Ronan) and Best Orchestrations (Larry Hochman, Stephen Oremus); the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical; five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical; the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album; four Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Best Musical; and the Drama League Award for Best Musical.

 

The Original Broadway Cast Recording for THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on Ghostlight Records.

 

NETworks Presentations (Producer) is an industry-leading producer of touring theatrical productions, committed to delivering quality entertainment to audiences worldwide for more than 25 years. www.networkstours.com

 Photo credit: Juliete Cervantes



Recommended For You