Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night

Let's go, girls! Last night, five-time GRAMMY️ Award-winning singer, best-selling female artist in country music history, and Queen of all Queens, Shania Twain, kicked off the first leg of her highly anticipated global Queen of Me Tour in Spokane, WA at Spokane Arena.

The show began with the energetic opening chords of "Waking Up Dreaming," bringing the sold-out crowd to their feet. As they sang, clapped, and danced along, there was something missing from the stage: Shania herself! When the chorus rolled around, the Queen made her grand surprise entrance and emerged from the stands to a roaring crowd in a fabulous jaw-dropping outfit.

As she ventured onto the stage, Twain was ready for take-off. The screens were entrenched with colorful, other-wordly visuals and showcased a rocketship initialed "ST" serving as the on-screen centerpiece. The rocket wasn't the only thing serving - Twain's setlist definitely impressed us much! Her neon saloon party was soundtracked with several crowd favorites including "Up!," "Don't Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)" and "I'm Gonna Getcha Good."

The night continued with performances of several of Shania's iconic hits from over the years including "Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under," "Any Man Of Mine," "From This Moment On," "You're Still The One," and "That Don't Impress Me Much," and left absolutely no crumbs. The Queen also performed songs off her latest album, Queen of Me, including "Giddy Up!," "Inhale/Exhale AIR," and "Number One." What really slayed the house down was the fan-favorite medley of songs she hasn't performed in decades: "Nah!," "She's Not Just A Pretty Face," "Waiter! Bring Me Water!," "When," "Thank You Baby!," and "Party For Two" - SHEESH!

With a galactic trip to Twain Town's infamous saloon - complete with collapsing buildings in the desert and royal disco parties - the show's elaborate set design is the brainchild of the Queen herself. Shania collaborated with creative producer Cory FitzGerald (Adele, Blackpink, Kendrick Lamar) and BLINK's Tom Colbourne and Rupa Rathod (Katy Perry, Carrie Underwood, Doja Cat) to put together the fabulous production and stunning screen graphics.

To celebrate the start of her global tour, Shania also graced us with the Queen of Me (Royal Edition) yesterday - listen HERE. The expanded edition features 5 new tracks including "Bone Dry," "Wanted Man," and re-imagined versions of "Inhale/Exhale AIR (feat. Breland)," "Queen of Me," and "Giddy Up!" Not to mention, "Giddy Up!" has spent five weeks in the Top 10 at AC Radio, making it Shania's biggest radio placement since 2005's Greatest Hits album. Once again, she's at the top of the charts alongside some of the biggest names in the world, including Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Elton John and Britney Spears!

Lindsay Ell also joined Shania last night and will continue touring with her on several dates. Leg one's stacked lineup includes Hailey Whitters, Breland, Kelsea Ballerini, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, and Mickey Guyton.

The Queen of Me Tour marks one of Shania Twain's biggest tours to date with more than 80 dates across the globe this year. This is also her first tour in nearly five years, following a highly successful residency run in Las Vegas last year.

The tour continues tonight with a show in Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena before continuing across North America and Europe, hitting Vancouver, Nashville, Montreal, New York, New Orleans, London, Glasgow, and more. Shania will then embark on the second leg of the tour in October for another round of shows around North America.

With so many more surprises lined up for the rest of the tour - including eclectic outfit changes every night - Shania Twain is making sure her live-show lives rent-free in everyone's minds. So look under your beds, dust off those cowboy boots, and Giddy Up! to a venue near you!

PHOTO CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation