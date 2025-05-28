Seattle Theatre Group Kicks Off Summer With Concerts at the Farm Series at Remlinger Farms

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



STG will kick off its 2025 Concerts at The Farm series at Remlinger Farms in Carnation, Wash., this weekend with pop/blues crooner Leon Bridges performing two nights, May 30 and 31. For a limited time, STG will celebrate the start of the season with no fees on tickets to all Concerts at The Farm shows, including THING Festival and Modest Mouse’s Psychic Salamander Festival, starting Wednesday, May 28 at 10:00 a.m. through Sunday, June 1 at 11:59 p.m.

Fee free tickets can be purchased online or in person at The Paramount Theatre Box Office at 911 Pine Street in Downtown Seattle or the Information Desk at Remlinger Farms. No code is necessary to purchase; fees will automatically be deducted at checkout. STG Club upgrades are available for all shows and can be added on with the purchase of your tickets at checkout.

Tickets to THING and The Psychic Salamander Festival include admission to the Remlinger Farms fun park. Children 12 and under are free to attend THING.

Wanderlie is offering round-trip motorcoach service to all STG Remlinger Farms concerts for just $49 per person. Enjoy a hassle-free round trip from pickup locations in Downtown Seattle and Bellevue, featuring plush seating and climate control. Shuttles can be booked directly through Wanderlie at www.wanderlie.com/stg-remlinger.

2025 CONCERTS AT THE FARM

Leon Bridges – May 30, LIMITED TICKETS

Leon Bridges – May 31, SOLD OUT

Lyle Lovett and His Large Band – June 28

Masego – July 19

Jacob Collier – July 30

THING Festival (Father John Misty, Orville Peck, Deep Sea Diver) – August 2

LCD Soundsystem with TV On the Radio – August 7, LIMITED TICKETS

LCD Soundsystem with TV On the Radio – August 8, LIMITED TICKETS

THING Festival (Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Japanese House, Medium Build) – August 9

Lucy Dacus with Julia Jacklin – August 10

THING Festival (Mon Laferte, Yahritza y su Esencia, Thee Sinseers) – August 16

THING Festival (The Roots, Cory Wong, Glass Beams) – August 23

Gregory Alan Isakov – September 6, LIMITED TICKETS

Modest Mouse’s Psychic Salamander Festival – September 13-14

The Teskey Brothers – September 27

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Play - Live Standings A Streetcar Named Desire - BAM Harvey Theater - 15% Vanya - Lucille Lortel Theatre - 9% Little Women (Klara Eales) - Actors Temple Theatre - 6% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds