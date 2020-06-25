Seattle Theatre Group Announces Staff Reduction and Postponement of 2020/2021 Season Announcement

While many businesses throughout Washington begin reopening, the closures of performing arts organizations and venues continue with an understandable lack of clarity on when the arts sector may safely reopen with full capacity. Seattle Theare Group is appreciative of local government, who continue to work with their sector on future reopening plans that will include appropriate safety measures for artists, workers, and patrons.

"With the extraordinary support of our donors, financial reserves, and a PPP loan/grant, we have been able to keep our staff fully employed to this point," says Josh LaBelle, STG's Executive Director. "Like many institutions, we have reached a point in which we must reduce expenses and conserve resources in an effort to ensure long-term financial stability of our three historic theatres--The Paramount, Moore, and Neptune--and our ability to return to serving this great community, in full, once this crisis allows us to."

As of July 15th, STG's headcount will be reduced from 206 to 61, approximately 70%. All full-time employees included in the staff reduction will be furloughed and will maintain employee benefits. All full-time staff remaining who earn more than $60k annually will experience a salary reduction.

The reduced staffing plan will allow STG to continue the care and maintenance of their three historic theatres, provide online Education and Community Programs, fundraise/advocate for their sector, adjust to changes within the touring market, maintain patron communication/service, and establish effective health and safety protocols for when they can open the doors again.

During their closure, STG will focus internally on racial equity programs, taking this time to reset and emerge as an organization with a far greater commitment to their Black community and all communities of color.

STG has also delayed the announcement of their 20|21 Performing Arts Season. The Season includes a roster of performances from numerous artists, companies, and tours--many of which are currently unable to plan or rehearse due to closures and social distancing challenges. With all of these shifting factors, STG feels it would be irresponsible to ask patrons to purchase numerous shows, knowing that there may be further adjustments to show schedules. They will keep all patrons advised in a timely manner moving forward.

The Premera Blue Cross Broadway at The Paramount series has already undergone a full range of scheduling changes, with their first scheduled performance of their 20|21 Season being My Fair Lady in March of 2021 - Subscriptions for that series remain on sale. STG's concert and comedy shows continue to be adjusted on a show-by-show basis as mandated by local government restrictions. Since their closure in March, we have experienced 141 cancelations and 135 rescheduled performances.

"As painful as it has been to watch our staff and artists suffer through this crisis, it is not only a difficult time for STG," LaBelle continues. "We have great empathy for the suffering of the entire arts and culture scene in our region and for all of those throughout the community who are navigating illness and loss. We will continue our efforts to advocate for the future health of our sector as a whole. We look forward to the day when we all are able to open our doors, Raise the Curtain, and return to filling our role in the region's great cultural and economic landscape."

STG thanks its patrons for their ongoing support during this time and will continue to keep the public updated on all activities during this closure, including reopening plans. For the most up-to-date information, please visit stgpresents.org.

Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You