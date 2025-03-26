Seattle Shakespeare Company To Present AS YOU LIKE IT As This Summer's Free Wooden O In The Parks

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Seattle Shakespeare Company's free Wooden O production for the summer of 2025 will be William Shakespeare's much-loved comedy, As You Like It. Performances begin Thursday, July 10 and run through Sunday, August 17, 2025 at parks throughout the Puget Sound region. Seattle Shakespeare welcomes Mimi Katano as director.

Katano observes "We could all use the Forest of Arden in which people at odds reconcile, people who are lost find themselves, and all love is celebrated."

Founded by George Mount and a group of artists in 1994, Wooden O will be celebrating its 31st year of performing in various parks, bringing free, professional productions to our audiences. Wooden O is an important tradition for many of our region's families and this summer will bring the continued opportunity to enjoy family, friends, the great outdoors and live theatre.

As You Like It: Escaping from the dangers of her usurper uncle's court, Rosalind, with her cousin Celia and comic courtier Touchstone, seek refuge in the Forest of Arden with her father's band of exiles. Disguised as Ganymede, Rosalind discovers love in the safety of the forest with her suitor, Orlando. Love triumphs, in Shakespeare's pastoral comedy, making for a perfect outing in the park.

Mimi Katano (she/her) is a bilingual, bicultural theatre artist in Seattle, who is making her Seattle Shakespeare directorial debut with As You Like It. Her directing credits include: The 5th Avenue Theatre (ETC Tour), Seattle Public Theater, Centerstage Theatre, Pork Filled Productions, SIS Productions, Live Girls! Theatre, 14/48 Projects, Boston's Wheelock Family Theatre, and Youth Theatre Northwest where she serves as Executive Artistic Director through June of 2025. Mimi is a two-time Gregory Awards nominee for Outstanding Direction, and the production of Vietgone, which she directed in 2024, was the recipient of Outstanding Production of the Year.

TICKETS: Wooden O performances are free and open to the public, but donations are encouraged.

