Seattle Rep's GHOSTS Tickets Are On Sale Now

Seattle Rep today announced that tickets for its production of the new translation of Henrik Ibsen's Ghosts are on sale now. Directed by Carey Perloff (Seattle Rep: A Thousand Splendid Suns) and set to feature Academy Award-nominated actor David Strathairn (Good Night, and Good Luck; A League of Their Own; Nomadland), Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio (Scarface), and Thom Sesma (Broadway: The Lion King), Ghosts will be performed on the Bagley Wright stage from April 1-May 1, 2022.

Single tickets and digital access may be purchased online at SeattleRep.org, or by calling the Patron Services Office at 206.443.2224.

In this arresting new translation, Henrik Ibsen's controversial drama resonates with startling contemporary power.

Mrs. Alving welcomes home her beloved son Oswald after many years away. Rebuilding her life after the death of her unfaithful husband, she struggles to keep his debauchery hidden to protect his reputation for the sake of her son. But when Oswald begins a new romance, secrets of all kinds emerge, and Mrs. Alving must decide what course to take to truly be free.