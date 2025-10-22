Seattle Opera To Premiere Huang Ruo And James Schamus’ New Opera THE WEDDING BANQUET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Seattle Opera announced it will present the world premiere of The Wedding Banquet, a new comic opera by composer Huang Ruo and librettist James Schamus, inspired by Ang Lee’s beloved 1993 film and director Andrew Ahn’s acclaimed reimagining. Co-commissioned and co-produced with The Metropolitan Opera, the production will debut at McCaw Hall in January 2027, before moving to the Met Opera stage in New York City.

When it premieres, The Wedding Banquet will make history as the first opera by an Asian American composer presented on Seattle Opera’s mainstage. The production will be directed by James Robinson, the company’s General and Artistic Director.

“When I first saw Ang Lee’s classic film many years ago, I knew immediately it would make a great opera,” said Huang Ruo, whose previous works include An American Soldier, M. Butterfly, and the upcoming The Monkey King. “This is a heartfelt, human story that celebrates friendship, found family, queer love, and cultural identity. I’m thrilled to collaborate again with my dear friend Jim Robinson on this new operatic journey in Seattle.”

This marks the first libretto by James Schamus, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter known for Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Eat Drink Man Woman. “Opera allows you to explore the inner lives of characters in ways that cinema does not,” said Schamus. “Having worked on both Ang Lee’s original film and Andrew Ahn’s reimagining, I’m excited by how this adaptation deepens their emotional journeys.”

Set in New York City, The Wedding Banquet follows four friends navigating love, identity, and family expectations. Mei and Izzy, a lesbian couple pursuing IVF, and Chris and Min, a gay couple facing Min’s expiring student visa, concoct a marriage of convenience to satisfy Min’s traditional family in Korea. As they scramble to plan a sham wedding, their friendship and values are tested in a story that balances humor, heart, and humanity.

“The Wedding Banquet is a rarity in the opera landscape: a new American comedy in an industry dominated by tragedy,” said Robinson. “But it also has immense heart. Those who love the films will discover new emotional depth through music, and new audiences will connect with its themes of love and acceptance.”