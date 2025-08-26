Seattle Opera Open House Returns October 4

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Seattle Opera will open its doors for its annual Open House on Saturday, October 4, from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at the Opera Center. The free event will celebrate the start of the 2025/26 season with live performances, art exhibits, behind-the-scenes tours, and opportunities to connect with local arts organizations.

Seattle Opera General and Artistic Director James Robinson said: “I don’t think most people realize just how much is going on behind the scenes to bring what they see on stage to life. Our Open House is a small peek into that work, which is being done every day by a village of diligent, innovative people. But it’s also a chance to demonstrate how none of this is possible without a thriving and supportive arts ecosystem.”

Highlights of the Day

Visitors can enjoy a full afternoon of programming, including:

Performances in Tagney Jones Hall, featuring excerpts from Lowbrow Opera Collective’s upcoming 2026 production Sally Ride by Dana Kaufman and Aiden Feltkamp, a preview of Seattle Opera’s Fellow Travelers, and a concert by winners of the Seattle Opera Guild’s Singers’ Development Awards.

A panel discussion with representatives from Lowbrow Opera Collective, Puget Sound Concert Opera, Kitsap Opera, and Vashon Opera, exploring collaboration across the Puget Sound opera community.

Art exhibition Queer Visions, presented by Path with Art, showcasing works by LGBTQ artists.

Behind-the-scenes experiences, including tours of the Costume Shop, Props Department, and Classical KING studio, with hands-on opportunities to try costumes, handle props, and join craft activities.

Interactive sessions, such as a live rehearsal feed of The Pirates of Penzance, a singalong of music from Carmen, and a Q&A with James Robinson and Dramaturg Jonathan Dean.

Event Details

Opera Center Open House

Saturday, October 4, 1:00–4:00 PM

Opera Center (363 Mercer Street, Seattle, WA 98109)

Tickets and information: seattleopera.org/openhouse

About Seattle Opera

Established in 1963, Seattle Opera is one of the largest arts organizations in the Pacific Northwest, employing more than 750 people annually. Each year, more than 50,000 people attend the company’s performances, with an additional 100,000 reached through school programs, radio broadcasts, and community events. Seattle Opera is committed to creating a vibrant arts ecosystem through world-class productions, community partnerships, and educational outreach.

