STG Announces Second Staff Reduction Due To COVID-19

As of December 4, 2020, Seattle Theatre Group (STG) will reduce its full-time equivalent workforce from 53 to 33 people.

This is the 2nd staff reduction STG has had to implement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has also resulted in the closure of our three historic theatres (The Paramount, Moore & Neptune). Combined with the first reduction of staff, this reduces STG's regular employee base by 81%.

"Without knowing when we can safely resume regular operations, we came to the difficult decision to enact this reduction in our workforce as part of a longer-term survival plan, maintaining our ability to focus on core functions, to conserve financial resources and the future of our organization," stated Josh LaBelle, Executive Director of STG. "This is an incredibly difficult time, and I am so grateful for the commitment and dedication of our staff. Our entire sector is at risk, particularly independent arts venues and not-for-profit arts organizations and the people who have worked there. Closing theaters and music venues has been a critical part of keeping everyone safe, and while we have deep appreciation for the public funding we have received to date, we also need financial assistance to be able to reopen the doors when it is safe to do so. We continue to call on our elected leaders to provide lifelines to the institutions large and small that are the cultural lifeblood of our community and are hanging on for dear life."

The reduced staffing plan will allow STG to continue to focus on:

maintenance and security of our three historic theatres

online Education & Community Engagement Programs

advocacy for the arts and cultural sector

internal work on Equity, Diversity, Inclusion & Access

utilizing our venues for community benefit

programming for a robust reopening / returning people to work

maintaining patron communication and service

enacting health & safety protocols for reopening

fundraising to support core functions and STG's long-term viability

STG wishes to thank its staff, board members, patrons, volunteers, and community members for their ongoing support and understanding during these very difficult times. Nearly eight months into this crisis, the losses from shuttered venues are affecting the entire artistic and cultural ecosystem, including artists, stagehands, security, catering, tour-bus operators, production, local advertising, arts educators, audiences, and many others.

For the most up-to-date information, please visit stgpresents.org.

