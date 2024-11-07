Review: PRIMARY TRUST at The Seattle Rep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dear Readers, really good storytelling doesn’t need flash and glitz. Sometimes, it just needs a touching story with solid performances. Such is Eboni Booth’s Pulitzer Prize winning play “Primary Trust” currently playing at the Seattle Rep. A sweet little unassuming story with a lovely arc.

In Booth’s play we meet Kenneth (Stephen Tyrone Williams), a quiet and socially awkward New York bookstore worker who spends his nights hanging out at the local tiki bar, drinking Mai Tais with his best friend Bert (Andrew Lee Creech). But when Kenneth loses his job and is forced to find another, he’s also forced to break out of his tiny sphere of existence and face the truths of a larger world, not the least of which is that his best friend Bert is imaginary.

The simple nature of the story as well as the main character completely draws you into the world and beautifully lulls you into a sense of comfort only to throw a few gut punch realities once it has you, and who doesn’t love that? The dialog is crisp and honest and the world and characters the play creates are engaging and touching. Add into that some wonderful pacing and staging from director Kaytlin McIntyre, a fantastic set from An-lin Dauber, and some wonderful music composed by Fan Zhang and played on stage by Justin Huertas, and this show wraps you in a warm blanket and even as things go awry, you know you’re in a safe space.

And safety is the watchword for Kenneth even as he’s forced from his own safe world, and this is all brilliantly conveyed by Williams. The sweet character he’s created just makes you want to protect him and his arc throughout the piece is stunning. Equally stunning is the rest of this small ensemble. Creech as the ever present but seldom seen Bert is the best buddy we all wish we had and he too has a wonderful arc that matches Kenneth’s, which makes sense as the two are linked by one mind. Rounding out the cast are Rob Burgess and Allyson Lee Brown who tackle multiple roles. Brown brings in some delightful moments as the cavalcade of waiters in the bar, including Kenneth’s new real world friend Corrina, but also a litany of customers with whom Kenneth must contend. And the always amazing Burgess is on hand to charm and amuse as Kenneth’s two bosses. His characters are always so rich and vibrant and here is no exception.

This uncomplicated piece will absolutely charm you and send you off into our tumultuous world with a sweet little smile. And I think we can all use that right about now. And so, with my three-letter rating system, I give the Seattle Rep’s production of “Primary Trust” a satisfied sigh of a YAY. Sometimes it’s the simple little plays that will sneak up on you, and this one certainly does.

“Primary Trust” performs at the Seattle Rep through November 27th. For tickets or information visit them online at www.seattlerep.org.

