Review: CARNIVAL OF CURIOSITIES at The Can Can

The cast of Carnival of Curiosities

at The Can Can.

Photo credit: Nate Watters

Rejoice Dear Readers, as the Carnival is in town. But not your average carnival. No. This is the Can Can and to celebrate their 20th anniversary (yes, they’ve been titillating for 20 years) they’ve brought us a sultry, steamy, magical extravaganza with “Carnival of Curiosities”.

We enter the Carnival, of course, with our host Jonathan Betchtel, the sexiest janitor ever. And he’s here to tell us that we missed it. The Carnival was last night. But if we think and wish hard enough, we might be transported there. Soon enough we meet the mystical Zoltar (Nicholas Bernard) who tells our fortune, and the fortune is good. From there we enter a world of mermaids and sailors, strong men and dancing girls, and a carnival you’ll want to run away with.

First, let’s discuss Jonathan Betchtel and Shadou Mintrone. They’ve been thrilling us at the Can Can for years with their humor and especially their captivating duets. And this is no exception as sailor Johnny seems to have hooked himself a mermaid. I adore their duets. Not just for the sensuality but their work on the various spinning metal contraptions is always awe inspiring. And I must add that I believe the two of them to be some sort of vampires. They don’t age like the rest of us. While the rest of us continue to break down, these two just seem to gain muscle and get more and more limber. I don’t know what magic potion they’re taking but I’ll take a gallon of it.

Shadou Mintrone and Jonathan Betchtel

in Carnival of Curiosities at The Can Can.

Photo credit: Nate Watters

Then there’s my favorite, the delicious chanteuse Jasmine Jean Sim. If you’ve seen her you know how amazing she is from her curves in all the right places to that voice that will send you into the stratosphere. And I especially love when she takes pop songs and twists them up like last night with a bouncy rendition of “Oops I Did it Again”. Just incredible.

Joining her in the vocal duties of the show is Bernard whose fabulous voice brought the crowd to life again and again. And, of course as this is Can Can, so he still rocks those moves even when scantily clad.

Rounding out the group were dancers Sasha Voyt and Travis Guerin. I’ve seen both before and they do not disappoint. Their sharp moves and insane extension leave you breathless. And I absolutely loved their piano duet.

The Can Can repeatedly puts on the best shows. But beyond the tassels and G-strings, they all look to be having the best time with the show, with the audiences, and with each other. And that translates into a fantastic evening for the audience. And director and choreographer Chris Pink and Fae Pink once again have delivered another amazing show. And so, with my three-letter rating system, I give “Carnival of Curiosities” at the Can Can, an uproarious, 20th anniversary of a YAY! And as it was their 20th year, I got to wondering and so did a quick count and coincidentally I believe this was the 20th production of theirs I reviewed. So, I want to thank them for 20 years and 20 evenings of sultry delight.

“Carnival of Curiosities” performs at the Can Can through June 8th. For tickets or information visit them online at www.thecancan.com.

