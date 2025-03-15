Review: WAITRESS at The 5th Avenue Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Porscha Shaw, Kerstin Anderson, and

Tori Gresham in Waitress

at The 5th Avenue Theatre.

Photo by Tracy Martin.

Courtesy of The 5th Avenue Theatre.

Dear Readers, when the rights for local theaters to produce hit shows become available, or start to become available, you know every theater will be vying to be the first. One such show currently in this situation is Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson’s huge hit “Waitress”. And once those rights are out there, we get to see what the local houses can do. Are they up to the task or will it just be a pale imitation of the Broadway and touring runs? The 5th Avenue Theatre has stepped up to be the first in this case and I’m thrilled to say, with a top notch cast and some able direction this first in the area production of “Waitress” is smacked clean out of the park.

Based on the indie film from Adrienne Shelly, we focus on Jenna (Kerstin Anderson), a waitress in a small-town diner. She has a decent job at the diner, which includes her making insanely original pies for the shop, and some wonderful friends, Becky and Dawn (Porscha Shaw and Tori Gresham) also waitresses at the diner. Unfortunately, she also has an abusive, man-child of a husband, Earl (Dane Stokinger). But she somehow makes it work until the day she finds herself pregnant with Earl’s baby and then begins an affair with her gynecologist, Dr. Pomatter (Adam Standley). But Jenna has a plan to win a local pie baking competition and, with the prize money, get away from Earl. If only she can keep it a secret from him long enough.

This is all just the tip of the iceberg of the show as each of the characters manages their own sub-plots that are just as engaging and delightful and that’s what made this movie so amazing. And Bareilles and Nelson took those fantastic stories and built and even more wonderful musical around them. Bareilles’ songs manage the perfect blend of memorable and infectious with the ability to tug at the heartstrings and, most importantly, move the story along. But if you’ve seen the show before, either the stage presentation or the filmed stage presentation, you know how great it is. And you know why everyone and their dog is dying to take the show on.

The 5th Avenue cast and crew honor what’s come before while putting their own stamp on it. Obviously, they can’t have all the bells and whistles that a big Broadway production can, but they still come out with a show filled with heart. Director Lisa Shriver and Music Director Matthew Antonio Perri have crafted a perfectly paced show that sounds amazing. And they’ve put together a dream of a cast.

Porscha Shaw, Kerstin Anderson, Tori Gresham,

and Kennedy Kanagawa in Waitress

at The 5th Avenue Theatre.

Photo by Mark Kitaoka.

Courtesy of The 5th Avenue Theatre.

Anderson is a wonder as Jenna. She inhabits the character perfectly and nails each and every song, including the heart breaking eleven o’clock number. And she and Standley have some hilarious chemistry together making their “bad idea” of an affair work. Shaw brings out the delicious sassiness of Becky and too nails her sub-plot and big, belty number. Gresham manages the quirky Dawn beautifully, and when combined with the even quirkier Ogie played by Kennedy Kanagawa, the result is absolutely, all around, bring down the house gold! The diner’s gruff cook Cal was played by understudy Yusef Seevers the night I went (normally it’s Brandon O’Neill), and he gave this rough and tumble grouch sumptuous layers leading to a teddy bear of a heart. Stokinger takes on the unenviable role of the abusive Earl. Sometimes the bad guys can be fun to play but I doubt this one would be, but Stokinger plays his flaws to the hilt and even gives him a tiny touch of vulnerability to make him almost sympathetic. And I must mention Allen Fitzpatrick as Old Joe, the curmudgeonly owner of the diner, who gave us humor and heart and left the audience with a lump in their throat.

There is no such thing as a bullet-proof show. Any show can be done badly. But “Waitress” is close. So, I went in with trepidation, but I walked out elated. And so, with my three-letter rating system, I give the 5thAvenue Theatre production of “Waitress” a big belly full of delicious pie YAY+. And speaking of pie, they actually have mini pies for sale in the lobby. And who doesn’t love intermission pie?!

“Waitress” performs at the 5th Avenue Theatre through March 30th. For tickets or information visit them online at www.5thavenue.org.

