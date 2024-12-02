Review: MARY POPPINS at The 5th Avenue Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dear Readers, the magical stage musical of the beloved “Mary Poppins”, currently playing at the 5th Avenue Theatre, may not have been referring to live theater as a whole with their song “Anything Can Happen”, but that sentiment certainly applied to why we love live theater. With its inherent feel of spontaneity and risk, the energy of a live show is like nothing else. But with that spark of immediacy, also comes potential issues. Hell, just at another Broadway show recently, I saw a descending panel get caught on something for a moment on the way down, only to free itself and come down with a loud thud. The human factor can certainly affect live theater as well with illnesses and that human factor reared its ugly head last night. Not to worry, the folks at the 5th Ave handled it with grace. But we’ll get to that in a minute.

First let’s discuss the stage “Mary Poppins”. You know the movie at the very least and if you don’t, time to rectify that. I mean, it’s only been around for 60 years. Based on the stories of P.L. Travers, we focus on that most magical of nannies, Mary Poppins (Mallory Cooney King) who has come to 17 Cherry Tree Lane to straighten out the Banks family. And just like the movie you can expect wonderful songs from The Sherman Brothers such as “A Spoonful of Sugar”, “Chim Chim Cher-ee” and of course, “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” to name but a few. But this stage version pulls even more from Travers’ stories and boasts even more songs written by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe. Throw in that Disney magic and the show is a good time for kids of all ages.

Now I should say that I’ve seen the show multiple times. The national tour thrilled me, and a local production a decade ago truly captured the spirit of the piece. But what of this current 5th Avenue Production? Many aspects knocked it out of the park, but right from the start, something felt not quite all the way there. King certainly looked the part and had the character but felt disconnected and was battling vocally. Then post intermission my suspicious were verified as for Act Two the title role would be taken over by her understudy, Allison Standley. Yup, King was under the weather and the show certainly picked up in Act Two. Standley nailed both the character and the vocals and brought Mary home. So, let’s hear it for the understudies!!! And I’m one hundred percent sure that, had King been in top form, she would have aced it as well.

Danny Gardner was on hand for the jack of all trades Bert and, honestly, he was fine. Great voice, killer dancer, and wonderful acting. But something didn’t click for me with him. But then who can live up to the legendary Dick Van Dyke?

The rest of the cast nailed every bit of it. Let’s have another cheer for the ensembles as this ensemble made the evening oodles of fun. Every big production number, especially “Step in Time” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” exploded right off the stage, thanks in part to some wonderful staging and choreography from Denis Jones who managed to delightfully pull other words from that big, long one.

Then there were those supporting players. Eric Ankrim and Jazmin Gorsline as the adult Banks’ brought in some super arcs for the repressed adults. And, on the night I saw, Gia Pellegrini and Liam Kuriatnyk were fantastic as the rambunctious Banks children, Jane and Michael, with amazing voices. Well done both!

And I need to call out a few others who might have been overlooked. Bobbi Kotula and Nik Hagen were beyond hilarious as the beleaguered Banks staff, Mrs. Brill and Robertson Ay. And I especially need to call out Hagen who manages pratfalls like no one else. And Karen Skrinde brought us not one but two stunning characters as Miss Lark, a prim and proper lady with her yappy dog, as well as the proprietor of the shop of words, Mrs. Corry, who sets off the aforementioned “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious”.

The show promises a magical experience and does deliver (although lacked a few tricks some other productions provided) making this a delightful holiday romp. And so, with my three-letter rating system, I give the 5th Avenue Theatre’s production of “Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins” an almost there YAY-. And here’s wishing a speedy recovery for Ms. King.

“Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins” performs at the 5th Avenue Theatre through December 29th. For tickets or information visit them online at www.5thavenue.org.

