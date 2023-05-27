Review: LES MISERABLES at The 5th Avenue Theatre

The cast of Les Misérables.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

& Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade.

I’ve seen many productions of “Les Misérables” over the years, Dear Readers. I’ve seen local productions and tours. I’ve seen with the turntable and without. And, of course, I’ve seen good and not so good productions. And with all those viewings under my belt, I had to ask myself, “do I need to see it yet again?” And the answer I got last night was a resounding yes. When it’s a production as good as this one that can remind you how amazing the show is, you absolutely want to see it again.

Based on the classic Victor Hugo novel, there’s way too much story to go into it all here. Suffice to say we start in France in 1815 dealing with beleaguered prisoners, poor factory workers, beggars, prostitutes, and an escaped prisoner trying to come to grips with a debt he has to a forgiving priest and, by extension, to God. And we make our way to 1832 with student revolutionaries fighting for better treatment for the poor, young love triangles, and a prison official on a quest to bring that aforementioned prisoner to justice. And throughout it all we sing. Oh, do we sing.

With music by Claude-Michel Schönberg and lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, from the original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, this is not your standard fare of Musical Theater as people do not burst into song when the emotions are too high. On the contrary, they start off singing and never cease, making it more of an Opera. So don’t expect rousing dance numbers or dialog, instead just hang on for some of the most glorious voices, belting their emotions to the high heavens. And that’s what makes this production so good, all that emotion. I’ve seen uninspired productions where the talented singers come out and sing the pretty words well, but this show is more than just the pretty words. It’s a complex story of love and loss and deserves to be told and that’s what this talented cast does, they tell the story.

Nick Cartell as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables.

Years ago, I saw an interview with Hugh Jackman (coincidentally one of the stars of the movie version of “Les Misérables”) who was asked, “how do you approach an emotional song?” He replied to not sing it. Learn it as a monologue and once you’ve got the emotion and story you are trying to tell, then add the music. That stuck with me for years and that’s what it feels like these fantastic performers have done as their abilities to convey this heartbreaking tale are sublime. Right from the top as Nick Cartell, prisoner Jean Valjean, begins his tale, we know we’re in for something special. His vocals are crystal clear and powerful but it’s his delivery that really sells the tale and captivates the audience, that makes this so special. And not to be outdone, Preston Truman Boyd as the prison official Javert, matches this intensity note for note making their inevitable face off insanely powerful.

And as the evening goes on, and it does for a bit as this is a fairly long show coming in around 3 hours, we just keep getting performer after performer who superbly embody that beautiful storytelling in their vocals. Next up was Haley Dortch as the bereft single mother Fantine who practically brought the house down with her stunning rendition of “I Dreamed a Dream”. We follow this up with young Cosette (Vivian Atencio on the night I saw) who may only have one big number, but she makes the most of it for such a young girl. And speaking of the kids in the show, all of them outstanding and I must mention young Milo Maharlika who broke everyone’s heart as the plucky Gavroche. We’re then greeted by the Thénardiers (Christina Rose Hall and Matt Crowle) who lend us more than a touch of comic relief for what can be a bleak show.

Haley Dortch as Fantine in Les Misérables.

Finally, we jump forward and come to the student revolutionaries led by the passionate Enjolras (Devin Archer). Amongst his ranks is the love-struck Marius (Gregory Lee Rodriguez) who has found himself smitten by the now grown up Cosette (Addie Morales). And to add even more woes to this war-torn love, we have Marius’ best friend Eponine (Christine Heesun Hwang) who longs for Marius to recognize the love she has for him. The three of them give an outstanding and heart wrenching love triangle and Hwang turns in a stunner of a performance including nailing one of my personal favorites, “On My Own”. Again, another moment to bring down that house.

But that’s what this show is filled with, moment after moment to bring down the house. Everyone has their personal favorite moments whether they’re from the lovers, or Valjean, or even the misguided Javert who you somehow empathize with. And that’s yet another reason the show works as well as it does.

The show simply has something for everyone and when delivered by such a top-notch cast including the mind-blowingly talented ensemble, this is a production worth seeing whether you’re a die-hard fan like me or a complete newbie to the show. And so, with my three-letter rating system, I give the touring production of “Les Misérables” at the 5th Avenue Theatre a marching in place, doesn’t need a turntable, killing it with the use of a video backdrop YAY+. To be honest, not my favorite production I’ve seen, but one I’m certainly glad I got to see.

“Les Misérables” performs at the 5th Avenue Theatre through June 17th. For tickets or information visit them online at www.5thAvenue.org.