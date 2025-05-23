Review: ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE at Taproot Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cayman Ilika in Always…Patsy Cline at

​​​Taproot Theatre. Photo Credit: Robert Wade

Patsy Cline was a generational talent, her voice timeless, her stage presence commanding, and her story unforgettable. Always... Patsy Cline brings that story to life, delving into touching moments from the country music legend's tragically brief life. Taproot Theatre handles this narrative with utmost delicacy and reverence. Wonderfully directed by Karen Lund, the production runs through June 14.

Based on a true story, Always... Patsy Cline explores the unexpected yet profoundly moving friendship between Patsy Cline and her biggest fan, Louise Seger. The story begins in Houston, where Seger, a devoted admirer, attends a local bar to see Cline perform. Seizing the moment, Seger strikes up a conversation with the singer, leading to a lasting bond that endures for years.

The show features a unique format that resembles a musical revue or concert rather than a traditional show. Throughout the evening, Cline's hits charm the audience, deepening our appreciation for her artistry.

Kate Jaeger in Always… Patsy Cline at

Taproot Theatre. Photo by Robert Wade.

The small cast features Cayman Ilika (Patsy Cline) and Kate Jaeger (Louise Seger)—a dynamic duo whose contrasting energies complement each other beautifully. They are supported by a talented band: Evan Barrett (Piano/Conductor), Ethan Sobotta (Bass), Em Westman (Drums), Sam Vance (Electric Guitar), and Country Dave Harmonson (Pedal Steel Guitar). The band, positioned onstage, perfectly supports Ilika's melodic performance.

Ilika's portrayal of Cline is mesmerizing. From the moment she opens her mouth to deliver the opening tune, the audience is captivated. Beyond her vocal prowess, she embodies the essence of an artist deeply passionate about her craft, making it easy to understand why Cline was so adored by the public. Each song is infused with a profound understanding of its lyrics, adding a touching layer to the performance.

Jaeger offers a delightful contrast as the spirited and humorous Louise Seger. Her enjoyment on stage is palpable, and she delivers every line with precision, complementing Ilika's more subdued performance throughout the show.

Mark Lund's scenic design enhances the show's atmosphere. A simple yet elegant downstage area, easily adjustable, and a grand curtain draping over the performance space create a setting that complements the production's star power.

Always... Patsy Cline is filled with unforgettable performances, a blossoming friendship, and pockets of humor. It's the perfect show to usher in the summer season.

Always... Patsy Cline runs until June 14 at Taproot Theatre.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://taproottheatre.org/

