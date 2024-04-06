ReAct Theatre and Pratidhwani to Present LETTERS OF SURESH By Rajiv Joseph

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ReAct Theatre and Pratidhwani have announced the Seattle premiere of Letters of Suresh, performing April 24 – May 12th at 12th Ave Arts. A captivating play by acclaimed playwright Rajiv Joseph. Directed by David Hsieh and Julie Beckman, this play is a sequel to Joseph's Animals Out of Paper (playing on alternate nights) and provides a moving exploration of love, memory, and the enduring impact of handwritten words.

About the Play

In the ghost-filled city of Nagasaki, Japan, the lives of four individuals intersect through a series of heartfelt letters. The play unfolds as we follow the correspondence between:

Melody Park (played by Mona Leach): A writing teacher who stumbles upon a cache of letters sent by Suresh to her late great-uncle. As she delves into their contents, she discovers a profound connection that transcends time and distance.

Suresh Thakur (played by Nirvan Patnaik): Picking up where Animals Out of Paper left off, we follow Suresh's journey from age 18 to 28. A brilliant young man searching for meaning in his life, Suresh's letters reveal a soulful longing and a deep bond with an enigmatic pen pal.

Amelia Wren (played by Marianna de Fazio): Suresh's estranged girlfriend, who receives unexpected letters that force her to confront the past and reconsider the choices she made.

Father Hashimoto (played by Stephen Sumida): The priest who becomes Suresh's confidant, Fr Hashimoto provides guidance as Suresh moves through pivotal moment in his life: from confused teen to questing young adult, to a profound thinker longing for forgiveness for his mistakes. Through their letters, Fr. Hashimoto offers solace and insight, while inviting Suresh to spiritual growth

As the letters crisscross continents and decades, secrets are unveiled, emotions are laid bare, and the power of human connection becomes palpable. Through Joseph's lyrical prose, we witness the resilience of the human spirit and the enduring legacy of handwritten communication.

DATES:

April 24 - May 12, 2024

· Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Sunday evenings at 7:30 PM

o Plus, Monday, May 6 at 7:30 (Industry Night)

Matinees - Saturdays at 2:00 PM.

WHERE:

12th Ave Arts, 1620 12th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122

TICKETS:

Available at the button below.

Please note: See the “Rajiv Joseph Festival” and get discount tickets! Patrons who attend Animals Out of Paper will receive discounted tickets to Letters of Suresh, and vice versa. This applies to all performances.

There are also three dates when patrons can see both shows in one day:

Sundays: April 28, May 5, and May 12

Animals Out of Paper 2:00, Letters of Suresh 7:30