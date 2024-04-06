ReAct Theatre and Pratidhwani to Present LETTERS OF SURESH By Rajiv Joseph

Performances run April 24 – May 12th at 12th Ave Arts.
ReAct Theatre and Pratidhwani have announced the Seattle premiere of Letters of Suresh, performing April 24 – May 12th at 12th Ave Arts. A captivating play by acclaimed playwright Rajiv Joseph. Directed by David Hsieh and Julie Beckman, this play is a sequel to Joseph's Animals Out of Paper (playing on alternate nights) and provides a moving exploration of love, memory, and the enduring impact of handwritten words.
In the ghost-filled city of Nagasaki, Japan, the lives of four individuals intersect through a series of heartfelt letters. The play unfolds as we follow the correspondence between:
As the letters crisscross continents and decades, secrets are unveiled, emotions are laid bare, and the power of human connection becomes palpable. Through Joseph's lyrical prose, we witness the resilience of the human spirit and the enduring legacy of handwritten communication.
April 24 - May 12, 2024
· Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Sunday evenings at 7:30 PM
o Plus, Monday, May 6 at 7:30 (Industry Night)
12th Ave Arts, 1620 12th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Available at the button below.
Please note: See the “Rajiv Joseph Festival” and get discount tickets! Patrons who attend Animals Out of Paper will receive discounted tickets to Letters of Suresh, and vice versa. This applies to all performances.
There are also three dates when patrons can see both shows in one day:
Sundays: April 28, May 5, and May 12
Animals Out of Paper 2:00, Letters of Suresh 7:30
