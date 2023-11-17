RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER is Coming to Tacoma Little Theatre This Holiday Season

Tacoma Little Theatre will bring the family classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer to life on the stage for the first time. This production will be directed by Nick Fitzgerald, with musical direction by Debra Leach, and choreography by Melanie Gladstone.

The holiday classic soars off the screen in this musical adaptation of the beloved television special. Filled with holiday hits like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer features all of your favorite characters including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph. It's an adventure that teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special.

Tacoma Little Theatre's production of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer features: Sam Barker (Sam), Jennifer Torrence (Rudolph), Luke Wenceslao (Hermey), Katie Jones (Clairce), Craig Rock (Santa Claus), Madonna Hanna (Mrs. Claus), Eric Strachan (Donner), Libby Catalinich (Mrs. Donner), Alan Plaster (Boss Elf/Coach Comet), Stan Morrow (Yukon Cornelius), with Jaclyn Del Castillo, Laura Hautala, Miranda Manning, Ailey Mills, Selayna Rudolph , Katie Shelledy, Nora Sidhu, and Cayden Styron as Ensemble.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer will run Friday, December 8, through Sunday, December 31, 2023, for a total of 16 performances. Evening showings are at 7:30pm and matinees showings are at 2:00pm. Visit our website for a full listing of dates and times.

There will be a special “Pay What You Can” performance on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at 7:30pm. Tickets for that performance are available now online, in person, or over the phone.

The performance on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at 2:00pm will be an ASL interpreted performance.

Tickets are $31.00 (Adults), $29.00 (Seniors 60+/Students/Military), and $24.00 (Children 12 and under). Tickets may be purchased online at Click Here, or by calling our Box Office at (253) 272-2281. Group rates are available for 10 or more, and special FLEX passes for 6 are only $155.00.