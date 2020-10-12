Port Angeles Symphony Announces Five Concerts as Part of 2020-21 Season

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Port Angeles Symphony has announced five concerts as part of its 2020-21 season. The concerts will be broadcast online, free to the public.

Check out the full lineup below!

Sempre Sisters play Brahms - Nov. 7, 2020

Alexander Tutunov plays Beethoven - Dec. 12, 2020

Elisa Barston plays Dvorak - Feb. 20, 2021

Julian Schwarz plays Saint-Saëns - Mar. 27, 2021

Kristin Vogel sings Wagner - May 1, 2021

Learn more at http://portangelessymphony.org/calendar/.

The Port Angeles Symphony Orchestra was founded in 1932 and is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation. The Orchestra began with a few fiddlers and horn players performing light opera and Sousa marches in each other's homes and has become today's orchestra consisting of over 80 volunteer musicians.

The symphony is known for its ambitious yearly schedule of Five Main-stage Programs, Three Chamber Orchestra Programs, and a Pops Program. Additionally, PASO reaches out to the community with educational programs.

