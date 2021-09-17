Pony World Theatre Returns With WHAT WE WERE

Safely returning to live performance, Pony World Theatre presents the West Coast premiere of What We Were by Blake Hackler at 12th Ave Arts in Seattle's Capitol Hill district.

After disappearing from the small East Texas town where she grew up, Tessa turns up in Seattle seventeen years later. Now her sisters, Nell and Carlin, try to uncover the truth of where she's been, who she's been, and what happened in their past.

How much of the family's secrets are the sisters willing to face in order to save Tessa? Inspired by true events and weaving back and forth through the decades, What We Were is a story of sisterhood, survival, and healing. Pony World Theatre presents the West Coast premiere of a play that has been heralded as "daring" and "searing" and is sure to inspire curiosity while it touches hearts.

Back in March of 2020, we were in rehearsals for What We Were when the pandemic shutdown Washington State and almost all live arts across the country. At the time, we pledged to the artists that we would complete this production when the arts could return safely. Now, with the proper protocols in place, we believe it is that time.

Directed by Charlotte Peters and featuring Seattle powerhouse actors Lisa Viertel, Tracy Leigh, Lauren Freman, and Tyler Bonnell, What We Were weaves scenes from the past and present in a meditation on what we do to cope with trauma.

NOTE: This play contains subject matters that might be upsetting to some audience members. Please visit www.ponyworld.org for content warnings and more information.

COVID SAFETY IS PARAMOUNT. Pony World Theatre is taking every precaution to keep our audiences and artists safe during the pandemic. All artists, production staff, technicians, and volunteers working on What We Were are fully vaccinated. All audiences must be fully fascinated and need to show proof of vaccination at the door. Additionally, audience members will be asked to wear masks. The mainstage space at 12th Ave Arts is a large, well-ventilated theatre, and audiences will be limited in number and spaced out.

To learn more about all our COVID protocols, visit www.ponyworld.org/onstage.