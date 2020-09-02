Playlist Seattle and Trial and Error Productions Present EVERYONE WANTS TO LOVE YOUR BEATING HEART

EVERYONE WANTS TO LOVE YOUR BEATING HEART is inspired by Temple of the Dog's eponymous album.

Playlist Seattle and Trial and Error Productions are pleased to announce the virtual re-imagining of Everyone Wants to Love Your Beating Heart, a full-length theatrical production inspired by Temple of the Dog's eponymous album.

Originally staged in 2016, Director and Playlist Founder Kelly McMahon and playwright Stacy D. Flood return to the play in this time of social distancing to explore the connection that is possible through music and to answer the questions: how can we find ways to relate to one an-other without occupying the same physical space? How can we do that through music? And through theater?

While traditional theater spaces and music venues aren't available to us, this production melds live performance with cutting-edge video manipulation to bring actors and audiences together.

Everyone Wants to Love Your Beating Heart is about overcoming isolation using the songs of Temple of the Dog as a jumping-off point for exploring our connection to music despite time and distance. The characters alternately relate and repel as they consider the songs they all know and love in the space music creates.

Temple of the Dog was a band formed in Seattle in the early 90s, featuring members of the bands Soundgarden and Pearl Jam. The album they created together was a tribute to their friend and another rising Seattle musician, Andrew Wood, who died tragically of a heroin overdose. Proceeds from the show will be donated to Musicares and Road Recovery, both groups who support musicians and young people dealing with addiction issues as well as the fall out from the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The cast includes Joe Glass, Christopher Martinez, Sarah Lockard, Garrett Dill, Liz Vital and Bjorn A. Whitney, performing from their living rooms across the country.

Since its founding in 2014, Playlist Seattle has created original plays and performance pieces inspired by a range of Seattle bands, from legends like Jimi Hendrix, Alice in Chains and Nirvana, to current artists performing in the scene today, such as such as Ayron Jones, Whitney Mongé, Prom Queen and The Black Tones.

Trial and Error was founded in 2013 to present inclusive and thought-provoking produc-ions for a wide range of audiences by supporting visual artists, writers, and performers of the Puget Sound region and beyond.

Everyone Wants to Love Your Beating Heart will be streamed live on September 11, 12, 17, and 18. Tickets for the show are available now. Admission is $10 with the opportunity to purchase a limited-edition poster. More information about the show and Playlist Seattle at www.playlistseattle.com/upcoming-show

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You