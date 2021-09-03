Photos: Tacoma Little Theatre Presents TERMS OF ENDEARMENT

Tacoma Little Theatre begins its 103rd Season, "The Start of Something New", with Terms of Endearment, adapted by Dan Gordon and based on the book by Pulitzer Prize-winner Larry McMurtry and James L. Brooks's screenplay of the Oscar-winning film. Terms of Endearment is directed by Blake R. York (The Pillowman).

Though Emma is often exasperated by her highly-opinionated mother, Aurora, they talk every day about their problems, from Aurora finding unexpected love even as she becomes a reluctant grandmother, to Emma's struggle in her troubled marriage. But when they need one another most, will they be able to find courage in each other? This funny and touching story captures the delicate, sometimes fractured bonds between mothers and daughters, husbands and wives, and lovers, both old and new.

Tacoma Little Theatre's production of Terms of Endearment features Stephanie Leeper as Aurora, Anastazja Quinn as Emma, Scott C. Brown as Garrett, Derek Mesford as Flap, Danielle Locken as Patsy/Doris/Nurse, and Jay Lurvey as Dr. Maise.

Learn more at www.tacomalittletheatre.com.