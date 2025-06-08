 tracking pixel
How to Watch The Tony Awards, Who is Nominated & More
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: ROCKY at Tacoma Little Theatre

Rocky will run Friday, June 6, through Sunday, June 29, 2025

By: Jun. 08, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Tacoma Little Theatre closes out its 106 th season with a knockout of a show, Rocky, beginning in June. Rocky is directed by Chris Serface, co-directed and choreographed by Ashley Roy-Simpson, and musically directed by Lindsay Delmarter, with fights choreographed by J. Carter.

Rocky Balboa is a small-time Philadelphia boxer who is chosen to take on the reigning world heavyweight champion, Apollo Creed, when the undefeated fighter’s scheduled opponent is injured. While he diligently trains for the fight, Rocky begins a relationship with Adrian, a wallflower who is tired of being pushed around by her brother. As their love grows, they find their inner strength and bring out the best in each other. Rocky is a hard-hitting yet tender musical with music and lyrics by Tony®-winners and Academy Award® nominees Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, and a book by multiple Tony®-winner Thomas Meehan, adapted from the acclaimed Oscar®-nominated screenplay by Sylvester Stallone.

Tacoma Little Theatre’s production of Rocky features the talents of: Derek Mesford (Rocky), Mariesa Genzale (Adrian), DuWayne Andrews, Jr. (Apollo), Martin Goldsmith (Mickey), Stan Morrow (Paulie), Christina Ramirez (Gloria), Sophie Kashman (Angie), Annelise Martin (Joanne), Ben Bott (Gazzo), Guy Simpson III (Jergens/Ensemble), Charlie Stevens (Spider Rico/Ensemble), Evan Dyck (Dipper Riley/Ensemble), Erin Johnson (Linda/Ensemble), Marty Stiles (Watchman/Ensemble), Joe DeRosier (Buddy/Ensemble), Ellian Kelly (Wysocki/Ensemble), Christine Choate (Shirley/Ensemble), Kareyana Aguon (Apollo’s Girls/Ensemble), LaNita Hudson Walters (Apollo’s Girls/Ensemble), Anna Horn (Apollo’s Girls/Ensemble), Will Morgan (Referee/Ensemble), Teagan McMonagle (Jack/Ensemble), Em Castle (Reporter/Ensemble), Ellie Jay McKee (Reporter/Ensemble), Madalyn Banouvong (Reporter/Ensemble), and Ronni Satterwhite (Reporter/Ensemble).

Rocky will run Friday, June 6, through Sunday, June 29, 2025, for a total of 13 performances. Evening showings are at 7:30pm and matinees are at 2:00pm.

Photo Credit: Dennis K Photography

Photos: ROCKY at Tacoma Little Theatre Image
The cast of ROCKY

Photos: ROCKY at Tacoma Little Theatre Image
DuWayne Andrews Jr., Derek Mesford

Photos: ROCKY at Tacoma Little Theatre Image
Mariesa Genzale, Derek Mesford

Photos: ROCKY at Tacoma Little Theatre Image
CHARLIE STEVENS, Erin Johnson, Kareyana Aguon, DuWayne Andrews Jr., LaNita Hudson Walters, Guy Simpson III, Derek Mesford

Photos: ROCKY at Tacoma Little Theatre Image
Stan Morrow, Derek Mesford, Martin Goldsmith

Photos: ROCKY at Tacoma Little Theatre Image
LaNita Hudson Walters, Guy Simpson III, DuWayne Andrews Jr., CHARLIE STEVENS, Kareyana Aguon

Photos: ROCKY at Tacoma Little Theatre Image
Sophie Bee Kashman, Derek Mesford, Annelise Martin, Christina Ramirez

Photos: ROCKY at Tacoma Little Theatre Image
Teagan McMonagle, Christine Choate, Anna Horn, Erin Johnson, Will Morgan

Photos: ROCKY at Tacoma Little Theatre Image
Mariesa Genzale, Derek Mesford

Photos: ROCKY at Tacoma Little Theatre Image
DuWayne Andrews Jr.

Photos: ROCKY at Tacoma Little Theatre Image
Ellian Kelly, Evan Dyck, Anna Horn

Photos: ROCKY at Tacoma Little Theatre Image
Martin Goldsmith, Derek Mesford

Photos: ROCKY at Tacoma Little Theatre Image
Derek Mesford, Ben Bott

Photos: ROCKY at Tacoma Little Theatre Image
Anna Horn, DuWayne Andrews Jr.

Photos: ROCKY at Tacoma Little Theatre Image
Erin Johnson, DuWayne Andrews Jr., Kareyana Aguon, Guy Simpson III

Photos: ROCKY at Tacoma Little Theatre Image
Sophie Bee Kashman, Christina Ramirez, Mariesa Genzale, Annelise Martin

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Videos