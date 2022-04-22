Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look Inside Rehearsals for SELLING KABUL at Seattle Rep

What are the consequences of taking sides during wartime?

Apr. 22, 2022  

Seattle Rep is presenting Sylvia Khoury's (Seattle Rep 20x30 commissioned playwright) Selling Kabul. Directed by Seattle's own Valerie Curtis-Newton (2019's Nina Simone: Four Women), Selling Kabul is a 2021 recipient of an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award and it's set to perform on the Leo K. stage from April 22-May 22, 2022.

Get a first look at rehearsal photos below!

Taroon once served as an interpreter for the U.S. military in Afghanistan. After the Americans have withdrawn, their promises of protection and safety are no longer there. He now spends his days in hiding from growing presence of the Taliban as he anxiously awaits news from the hospital on the eve of his first child's birth. What are the consequences of taking sides during wartime?

For ticket reservations, call the Seattle Rep Patron Services Office at 206.443.2222 or toll-free at 877.900.9285, or go online at seattlerep.org

Photo credit: Sayed Alamy

Susaan Jamshidi and Fatima Wardak

Susaan Jamshidi and Fatima Wardak

Valerie Curtis-Newton

Susaan Jamshidi and Fatima Wardak

Yousof Sultani

Susaan Jamshidi and Barzin Akhavan

Yousof Sultani and Barzin Akhavan

Susaan Jamshidi

Barzin Akhavan and Susaan Jamshidi



